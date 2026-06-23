How To Easily Sharpen Lawn Mower Blades With A Common Tool You Probably Have

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Here's a lawn mower tip that will make you a mowing expert: Sharpen your blades. Sharp mower blades create a clean, even cut that allows grass blades to heal faster and reduces the potential for disease. Not only that, sharp blades mean that your mower works more efficiently, saving battery life and saving gas. The issue is that sharpening your mower blades can be a little intimidating. But don't worry: There is an easy way to sharpen lawn mower blades using a common tool that you probably already have: a power drill.

The great thing about a power drill is the adaptable chuck that is designed to fit bits of different sizes and capabilities. When looking for the right attachment to sharpen your mower blades, you will need a drill-powered sharpener. This sharpener consists of a fine-grit grinding wheel that rests against a rear guard. The blade is fitted in between the two and the drill turns the stone to grind a sharpened edge on the blade. This works so well thanks to the stone's bevel that is angled specifically for lawn mower blades.

While this might seem like a niche piece of equipment you'd have to special-order online, it is actually easy to find. For example, Home Depot sells the Arnold universal lawn mower blade sharpening kit, which is easy to use and affordable at under $15.