How To Easily Sharpen Lawn Mower Blades With A Common Tool You Probably Have
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Here's a lawn mower tip that will make you a mowing expert: Sharpen your blades. Sharp mower blades create a clean, even cut that allows grass blades to heal faster and reduces the potential for disease. Not only that, sharp blades mean that your mower works more efficiently, saving battery life and saving gas. The issue is that sharpening your mower blades can be a little intimidating. But don't worry: There is an easy way to sharpen lawn mower blades using a common tool that you probably already have: a power drill.
The great thing about a power drill is the adaptable chuck that is designed to fit bits of different sizes and capabilities. When looking for the right attachment to sharpen your mower blades, you will need a drill-powered sharpener. This sharpener consists of a fine-grit grinding wheel that rests against a rear guard. The blade is fitted in between the two and the drill turns the stone to grind a sharpened edge on the blade. This works so well thanks to the stone's bevel that is angled specifically for lawn mower blades.
While this might seem like a niche piece of equipment you'd have to special-order online, it is actually easy to find. For example, Home Depot sells the Arnold universal lawn mower blade sharpening kit, which is easy to use and affordable at under $15.
A sharpening stone drill bit makes the job quick and easy
Getting your lawn mower blade sharpened begins by removing it from the mower deck and getting it secured in some kind of vice so it doesn't move while being sharpened. It's also a good idea to clean the blade with some WD-40, which is a handy way to remove debris or grease. Once the mower blade is stationary, fit it between the backrest and the sharpening stone. Apply a bit of forward pressure to keep the stone from jumping, power up the drill, and move the stone grinder back and forth along the blade until you have an even sharp edge. Repeat this process on all blade sides. You'll know when both when the bevel shines like new and, of course, when it's sharper (you don't need to over-sharpen).
Before you reattach your now-sharpened blade, it is important to make sure it is balanced. Since you've removed metal from the blade by sharpening it, you need to ensure you've taken an even amount from both sides. An unbalanced blade can cause excessive wear and vibrations, potentially harming your mower.
Thankfully, you don't need to buy a separate blade balancer because one is included with the sharpener kit. Sit the balancer on a level surface and set on the blade. If one side is heavier, it will show by leaning to one side. All that is required is to shave a little more metal off, rebalance, and then attach the blade back to the mower.