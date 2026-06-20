Sharpen Lawn Mower Blades With An Easy And Affordable Solution From Home Depot

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some people actually like mowing — not just the results, but the ritual, and the meditative moments alone with their grass farms and some kind of rock electric guitar playing a little too loud in their earbuds. Even those lovers of lawn-lowering, those connoisseurs of the cut, would rather be doing something else if mowing leaves their lawns an uneven mess. And, the reason for this choppy mowing is likely a dull mower blade. All of these problems can probably be solved by a simple pair of tools that you can pick up from Home Depot for $10.56 ... the Arnold Universal Lawn Mower Blade Sharpening Kit. So, let's get you back to your peaceful place, trimming the grass with "Journey's Greatest Hits" in your earbuds.

The Arnold kit comes with a blade-sharpening attachment that works with any ¼ or ⅜ inch drill, and a tool for gauging how balanced your blade is after sharpening. It works with any mower that uses standard blades, whether walk-behind, riding, or zero-turn models. And its mission is to make sure you don't stop believin' in the magic of a properly cut lawn.

A lot of that magic depends on properly sharpened blades. Lawns cut with sharp blades heal faster, since cutting with a sharp blade causes less trauma than the tearing of a dull blade, and it leaves them less susceptible to pests, disease, and moisture loss. The cuts look better than the browning grass-tips left by a dull mower, and you can get the cuts done in fewer passes. And, to some extent, sharp blades improve your battery life if you have an electric mower, since tearing takes a little more energy than cutting. This efficiency is true of gas mowers, too, though you might never notice.