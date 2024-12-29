Handy Ways To Use A Can Of WD-40 In Your Yard And Garden

When you're dealing with squeaky metal pieces, the chances are that a can of WD-40 Multi-Use Product is the first thing you think of. The act of spraying this product on door hinges is a well-known trick to both eradicate the awful squeaking sound while also improving the function of these types of metal components. The product is both a lubricant and anti-corrosive, which was initially invented to help prevent corrosion while removing surface rust. WD-40 gets its namesake from inventor Iver Norman Lawson, who is said to have perfected the formula on his 40th attempt.

However, if you have a can of WD-40 gathering dust as it awaits its next loud hinge, there are other great ways you can use the product. These aren't unauthorized uses, either — as the company that makes it boasts there are more than 2,000 known uses for WD-40 spray. Among some of these uses include gardening and yard tool maintenance, as well as addressing certain stains. Keep in mind that such uses are for the original spray can versions only, while a larger project may require bottled industrial-strength WD-40 products instead.

Let's check out these fun WD-40 uses, but with one caveat: Please use WD-40 with caution around children, pets, and plants, as this multi-use product can be toxic. Also, be sure to follow all of the manufacturer's safety guidelines before use.