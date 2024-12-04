Bring Shine Back To Rusted Patio Furniture With An All-Natural Household Staple

Wintertime in North America brings with it a greater abundance of rain and snow, though inclement weather isn't exclusive to this season. The lower 48 states collectively receive enough rain every year to cover each of them in 30 inches according to the U.S. Geological Survey. While you can pretty easily get away from the downpour by stepping inside for some TikTok-inspired hot chocolate, it's much harder for your outdoor furniture to escape — especially if rain hits suddenly, unpredicted by your local weather report. If you have any pieces built with exposed iron, they could begin to rust almost immediately. Luckily, odds are good you keep a natural de-ruster in your kitchen cabinet: vinegar.

Rusting is a very common chemical reaction; visible rust is actually the formation of iron oxide that occurs when iron or ferrous steel is exposed to carbon dioxide-infused water (or acid rain, or water melted by road salts) and begins to corrode, giving up electrons that are then replaced by oxygen bonds. You don't have to know the chemistry to understand how this affects you: your furniture not only looks dirtier, but it's structurally weaker and may be prone to breakage. Putting covers over your wrought iron furniture may not even be enough to save it, as lingering ambient moisture can still oxidize the metal. Utilizing vinegar can help — so break out the household staple and get started.