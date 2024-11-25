Snowy Front Steps? A High-Tech Solution Will End Your Shoveling Forever

Winter in the United States is culturally revered for its cozy vibes, bringing to mind images of sitting by the fire enjoying a warm drink, watching old Rankin/Bass movies, and peeking outside at the fluffy layer of snow blanketing your yard. Reality, of course, is not always so idyllic. More often, the snow will serve as an inconvenience at best and a roadblock at worst, regardless of whether you drive to work. Even though average snowfall totals have decreased over the last century, data compiled by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln shows over 100 inches of snow have fallen in regions including New York, Colorado, and the Great Lakes since 1990. Shoveling this snow the old-fashioned way takes a lot of time and can prove dangerous, with thousands of injuries reported by emergency rooms every year. If you're thinking there has to be a better alternative to shoveling snow, you're right: heated ice-melting mats might just be the answer.

There are dozens of products on the market designed with the expressed purpose of laying out the equivalent of a radiator rug on highly trafficked areas, such as your standard front porch steps. These range from Liberty Electric Products' electric stair treads to more integrated pieces like ThermoSoft mesh wires, meant to be installed within your concrete driveway as it is poured. However, the leader in this marketspace is undoubtedly HeatTrak, whose reasonably priced standard walkway mat is a great place to start.

Interested in putting your shovel away forever? Here's what you need to know about these snow-melting mats.