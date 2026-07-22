Does Home Depot Or Lowe's Sharpen Lawn Mower Blades?
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Sharp blades are one of the keys to perfectly mowing a lawn. Clean cuts don't just make your yard look nicely manicured instead of jagged and uneven. They also improve the health of your grass by preventing water loss and pest damage. Since Home Depot and Lowe's are the top destinations for lawn and garden supplies in the U.S., the popular home improvement chains may come to mind when you notice your dull lawnmower blades starting to shred your grass. While neither Home Depot nor Lowe's offers lawn mower blade sharpening services, you'll find plenty of tools on the shelf that can help you DIY.
Since their lumber and paint departments are quick to custom cut or mix products on the spot, it makes perfect sense to assume blade-sharpening services are also available. Both Home Depot and Lowe's also offer extensive tool rental options, including mowers and other lawn care equipment. It's also fair to assume at least some of their team members have access to the blade sharpening equipment and expertise necessary to maintain those rentals. But even though the easiest way to sharpen lawn mower blades takes just a few minutes with a manual file or an angle grinder, you'll have to head elsewhere if you need professional help completing the task.
Neither store will sharpen your blades (but both sell DIY solutions)
Although neither Home Depot nor Lowe's offers lawn mower blade sharpening, you're likely to have better luck by visiting a local lawn equipment and engine repair shop. It's also worth a call to an Ace Hardware near you, since many of the chain's independently-owned shops offer the service. According to Angi, you should expect to pay between $25 and $100 for a professional to handle the task. Getting a full tune up, which is one of the simple ways to extend a lawn mower's life, costs closer to the $100 mark.
If you prefer to DIY, Home Depot and Lowe's are both excellent places to purchase blade sharpeners and grinders. The initial investment for Home Depot's bestselling Powercare Universal Mower Blade Sharpening and Balancing Kit is just $15, making it a smart choice if you're on a budget. Lowe's carries manual files that cost just a few dollars more, as well as the trending Orange Ninja Multi-Sharpener. At $45, it's around the same price as new brand name blade replacements but can be used to sharpen lawn mower blades over and over again.
Both home improvement companies also suggest using a bench grinder to sharpen lawn mower blades. You can find them at either store for between $50 and well over $300. Keep in mind that this approach has a steep learning curve and requires both a steady hand and additional protective equipment.