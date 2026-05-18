Most People Overlook This Simple Way To Extend A Lawn Mower's Life

You might already have a handle on the more advanced lawn mower tune-up and maintenance tips, but there's one simple way to extend your machine's life that you're probably overlooking. Cleaning your lawn mower of grass clippings after each use is essential for keeping it in good shape. This may seem like a small thing, sure, but taking the time to remove all that leftover lawn debris can prevent a lot of moisture from sticking around on the blades. If you put the lawn mower back into the garage without cleaning it, this leftover moisture can cause some real issues, such as the mower's blades rusting or becoming dull. This will prevent the machine from performing its best and may cause it to break down much sooner.

The average life expectancy of a lawn mower varies by type, but most estimates place it anywhere from 450 to 1,500 hours of use. Lawn mower lifespan is measured this way because usage varies so much between individuals that years wouldn't be exact enough. It doesn't matter whether you've selected the best type of lawn mower or not, however — regular cleaning is an essential part of helping your mower reach the higher end of this scale.