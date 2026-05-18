Most People Overlook This Simple Way To Extend A Lawn Mower's Life
You might already have a handle on the more advanced lawn mower tune-up and maintenance tips, but there's one simple way to extend your machine's life that you're probably overlooking. Cleaning your lawn mower of grass clippings after each use is essential for keeping it in good shape. This may seem like a small thing, sure, but taking the time to remove all that leftover lawn debris can prevent a lot of moisture from sticking around on the blades. If you put the lawn mower back into the garage without cleaning it, this leftover moisture can cause some real issues, such as the mower's blades rusting or becoming dull. This will prevent the machine from performing its best and may cause it to break down much sooner.
The average life expectancy of a lawn mower varies by type, but most estimates place it anywhere from 450 to 1,500 hours of use. Lawn mower lifespan is measured this way because usage varies so much between individuals that years wouldn't be exact enough. It doesn't matter whether you've selected the best type of lawn mower or not, however — regular cleaning is an essential part of helping your mower reach the higher end of this scale.
Tips for cleaning your lawn mower to extend its life
Cleaning your lawn mower doesn't have to be an involved job — you just need an extra five minutes or so at the end of mowing. Start by using your garden hose to rinse grass off the machine's blades. Just be careful not to get water anywhere near the mower's engine, as direct moisture can ruin it. If the grass clippings are particularly stubborn, use your thumb to make the water's stream more intense, as a sort of DIY pressure washer. If the grass is still clinging to the blade and underside of the lawn mower, use a brush to scrub off build up. Brushes with stiffer bristles tend to work better as they get more grip, with some experts even recommending wire brushes above synthetic options. Be thorough, as removing all the grass is essential to extending the mower's lifespan.
Always use extreme caution when working with the blades on the underside of your lawn mower. Remember to check and double check that the machine truly is powered off before going anywhere near the blades. Make sure you move with intention, too, so you don't cut your hands while removing the grass or patting the blades dry.