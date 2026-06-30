Skip The Bench Grinder: Sharpen Lawn Mower Blades With A Drill Attachment
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Are you sick of the hassle of using a big, clunky bench grinder every time you need to sharpen your lawn mower blades? Though these workshop tools are common for sprucing up your dull lawn care staples, there's an easy and affordable solution to sharpen lawn mower blades. Plus, this simple alternative fits right onto your drill. Rather than working with a bulky, expensive grinder, corundum stones are essential for those who want to remove all difficulty from this job. These sharpening discs consist of a beveled piece of corundum stone that fits perfectly against the angle of your lawn mower blade. To use, you simply pop the sharpener onto your drill like a regular attachment. With this simple method, you'll be able to utilize the power tools you already own instead of investing in or struggling with a bench grinder.
Corundum (or aluminum oxide) scores a 9 on the Mohs hardness scale, just one point below diamond. This hardness and its heat-resistance is why corundum is perfect for sharpening metal tools. Also, while most bench grinders are $50 or more, corundum stones are way more cost effective if you're looking to spend less on your lawn. You can find various affordable versions of this smart way to sharpen lawn mower blades on Amazon or other hardware stores. For example, a set of three Ankda double layer corundum stone attachments is about $17. As long as you already have a drill or could borrow one, this blade sharpening technique will be easier and cheaper than dealing with a bench grinder.
How to use a corundum stone to sharpen lawn mower blades
First, secure your lawn mower blade in a clamp or vise so that it can't move while you work on it. Attach the end of your corundum stone piece to your drill, checking to make sure it's fastened correctly. Ensure you're wearing safety goggles when sharpening your blades.
Many of these stone blade sharpeners will have a plastic piece next to the stone, which guides the blade as you work. Line up your blade against the bevel of the corundum stone and use your power tool on the fastest drill setting. Move the stone back and forth over the blade before flipping it and sharpening the other side.
Now that you can easily sharpen lawn mower blades with a common tool you already have, this yard chore will be much less of a headache. While corundum stones are simpler to operate compared to more complicated equipment, it's still crucial to ensure you're sharpening the blade evenly. These stones are commonly sold in kits, which feature several of the stones as well as a tool to check the balance of the blade. Place the hole in the middle of your lawn mower blade over the plastic balancer piece to confirm. If one side of the blade is sharper than the other, the duller side will be heavier and the entire blade will sit lopsidedly. Simply use the stone to sharpen the other side and even out the blade.