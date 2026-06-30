Skip The Bench Grinder: Sharpen Lawn Mower Blades With A Drill Attachment

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Are you sick of the hassle of using a big, clunky bench grinder every time you need to sharpen your lawn mower blades? Though these workshop tools are common for sprucing up your dull lawn care staples, there's an easy and affordable solution to sharpen lawn mower blades. Plus, this simple alternative fits right onto your drill. Rather than working with a bulky, expensive grinder, corundum stones are essential for those who want to remove all difficulty from this job. These sharpening discs consist of a beveled piece of corundum stone that fits perfectly against the angle of your lawn mower blade. To use, you simply pop the sharpener onto your drill like a regular attachment. With this simple method, you'll be able to utilize the power tools you already own instead of investing in or struggling with a bench grinder.

Corundum (or aluminum oxide) scores a 9 on the Mohs hardness scale, just one point below diamond. This hardness and its heat-resistance is why corundum is perfect for sharpening metal tools. Also, while most bench grinders are $50 or more, corundum stones are way more cost effective if you're looking to spend less on your lawn. You can find various affordable versions of this smart way to sharpen lawn mower blades on Amazon or other hardware stores. For example, a set of three Ankda double layer corundum stone attachments is about $17. As long as you already have a drill or could borrow one, this blade sharpening technique will be easier and cheaper than dealing with a bench grinder.