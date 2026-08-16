Old Mason Jars Aren't Trash: 16 Genius Ways To Turn Them Into Home Treasures

Not into preserving your own foods? Mason jars are still a must-grab, whether you buy them new or snag them at an estate sale or thrift store. Not only are they relatively inexpensive, but they also have that charming nostalgia about them that blends perfectly into DIY decor pieces. Plus, the glass construction creates a sturdy decoration or storage container that looks a little more upscale than plastic. Even better, the traditional canning jars are versatile enough to work for varied projects.

There are old Mason jars of rare colors that are highly sought after, so you may not want to use those valuable pieces for these projects. Other than that, you can use all types of Mason jars. Choose the size based on what you're creating or how much space you need if you're using it for storage. Wide-mouth jars offer a larger opening that might be more appealing visually while also making it easier to decorate inside the container as well.

Most of the projects require additional craft supplies to decorate or modify the container. Paint is a common tool for updating the glass, and decoupage glue can also come in handy. And while you're creating, hold onto the tops — the are genius ways to reuse old Mason jar lids in your home and garden. Of course, all of the projects are easy to personalize by changing the theme, materials, or other details about them.