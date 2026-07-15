Upcycle Ordinary Mason Jars Into Clever Bird Feeders With Thrifted Bowls

First, add adhesive (like Krazy Glue All Purpose) to the inside of the screw band. Quickly twist it onto the jar. Next, place the bottle caps onto a surface and squeeze glue onto their tops. Flip your Mason jar over and set it on the caps. Essentially, the caps should be spaced enough so they attach to either side of the screw band's top, holding the jar up. Let everything sit to dry.

You can now fill the jar with a birdseed of your choice. For example, try black oil sunflower seed, which is good for a variety of popular birds. However, if you're looking to attract bluebirds to your yard, you might want to include an extra snack! Carefully turn the jar upside down as you set it inside of the bowl. The seeds will spill out at the bottom, since the jar will be slightly elevated thanks to the bottle caps. Seeds should continue to spill out of the jar as the bowl's contents are consumed.

Place the bird feeder on a surface in your yard where you can observe it. Not only will the birds love the feeder, but you can make sure that it's a decor piece you love, too. Use a brightly-colored, thrifted bowl so it adds a pop wherever you put it. Alternatively, if you're obsessed with whimsy, you could use an old dish that reminds you of grandma's kitchen. Want to make it even cuter? Glue a vintage pot lid or plate on top of the Mason jar to complete the look. Finally, don't forget to update the seeds and clean your bird feeder regularly to keep your feathered friends healthy.