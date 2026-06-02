Reuse Caps From Glass Bottles To DIY Charming Outdoor Decor You'll Love
Throwing away sturdy metal caps from your glass bottles feels shameful, but when you start collecting them, you'll quickly end up with tons. Luckily, you can quickly repurpose a hefty amount in one fell swoop by turning old bottle caps into a charming and character-enhancing DIY for your patio or porch. By stringing together a bunch of these metal caps into several strands, you'll create your own wind chime. There are tons of ways to complete this DIY, and other unused materials can be upcycled to form the base of the decor. A food can, soda can, pot lid, colander, or even a CD will work to hang your chimes and dangle the caps. To connect the bottle caps, use craft wire, key rings, jump rings, fishing line, or string. The flexibility of this project allows you to repurpose whatever you have on hand to craft unique wind chimes. Depending on how you construct them, you may also need some glue.
This DIY really exemplifies turning trash to treasure, as you can use upcycled items for this entire craft. Plus, the clinking metal of the bottle caps gives the build a soft sound. The colorful designs of the glass bottle lids also have an eye-catching look when dangling together, making for an adorable DIY porch wind chime. Depending on your aesthetic, consider using caps that are all the same or incorporating different colors and patterns. Alternatively, paint your caps to create your own personalized design. To further customize your chimes, you can add other odds and ends like buttons, beads, or keys to change the look and sound.
DIYing adorable upcycled chimes with metal bottle caps
The way that you connect your bottle caps will change the look of your wind chimes, as well as the materials and approach. To connect key rings, jump rings, or pieces of wire to the bottle caps, you'll need to poke holes in the metal lids. Use a drill, hole puncher, or a nail to create two holes on opposite sides of the rim. Now, thread a metal ring or wire into the hole, repeating to string your caps together. Alternatively, glue the back of the caps in a row onto pieces of fishing line or strong twine, spacing the caps evenly along it. Make several of these bottle cap strings, either of the same or differing lengths, to create the hanging chimes.
@ohbleekshop
another project ticked off my list ✅ #ohbleek #diy #upcycling #windchime
After making the chains of caps, you'll need to secure them to the base. With items like metal strainers or steamers, use additional jump rings to attach each chain into the holes around the rim. Otherwise, poke holes along the edge of a metal can or CD to attach your chimes. If you've strung your caps on fishing line, you may be able to tie the strings onto your base object. Make two holes in the top of items like food cans and add more fishing line to create the hanger for your wind chimes. Finally, suspend this eco-friendly DIY decor on your porch or in the garden for a personalized touch of whimsy.