Reuse Caps From Glass Bottles To DIY Charming Outdoor Decor You'll Love

Throwing away sturdy metal caps from your glass bottles feels shameful, but when you start collecting them, you'll quickly end up with tons. Luckily, you can quickly repurpose a hefty amount in one fell swoop by turning old bottle caps into a charming and character-enhancing DIY for your patio or porch. By stringing together a bunch of these metal caps into several strands, you'll create your own wind chime. There are tons of ways to complete this DIY, and other unused materials can be upcycled to form the base of the decor. A food can, soda can, pot lid, colander, or even a CD will work to hang your chimes and dangle the caps. To connect the bottle caps, use craft wire, key rings, jump rings, fishing line, or string. The flexibility of this project allows you to repurpose whatever you have on hand to craft unique wind chimes. Depending on how you construct them, you may also need some glue.

This DIY really exemplifies turning trash to treasure, as you can use upcycled items for this entire craft. Plus, the clinking metal of the bottle caps gives the build a soft sound. The colorful designs of the glass bottle lids also have an eye-catching look when dangling together, making for an adorable DIY porch wind chime. Depending on your aesthetic, consider using caps that are all the same or incorporating different colors and patterns. Alternatively, paint your caps to create your own personalized design. To further customize your chimes, you can add other odds and ends like buttons, beads, or keys to change the look and sound.