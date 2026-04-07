The Simply Genius Way To Turn Empty Soup Cans Into Eco-Friendly Garden Decor

Though they can be recycled, there are other options to repurpose metal cans throughout your home to ensure the materials are truly reused. In fact, it's easier than you may think to turn empty soup cans into garden decor you'll love. With a little string and several soup cans of various sizes, you'll be able to create a fun and unique set of eco-friendly windchimes for your garden, yard, or patio. While leaving the cans plain or with their labels on creates an interesting, rustic look, you can customize them to match the existing decor in your garden. Paint, patterned paper, and washi tape are all easy ways to decorate your metal food cans.

Depending on the style of your garden, there are a few genius ideas to repurpose empty soup cans into garden windchimes. For example, a tiered windchime can be made with cans of descending sizes that are nestled inside each other. Alternatively, hang the cans in a group for a different style. The style of chimes you craft will vary based on the sizes and shapes of the soup cans you're working with. With a little imagination, twine, and a few metal cans from your recycling bin, you can alter this project however you like to create the perfect environmentally-friendly windchimes for your space. Before starting this DIY, thoroughly wash your soup or other metal cans to remove any leftover food or broth.