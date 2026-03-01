14 Genius Ideas To Repurpose Empty Soup Cans To Use Around The House

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Soup cans are often made of tin-lined steel or aluminum. If fully rinsed after being emptied, they're often fully recyclable. Tossing them in a recycling bin may be the easiest route, but you could be missing out on an ingenious DIY project. There are many ways to reuse metal cans to add whimsical decor, storage solutions, and even lighting to a yard and home.

Once a bowl of soup is finished, the empty can has massive amounts of potential. The sturdy metal is great for both indoor and outdoor projects. These containers can be repurposed into vases, desk organizers, plant holders, and even eclectic garden accents like unique bird feeders. Although the cans are made of durable metal, they're still thin and malleable enough to DIY without heavy-duty tools. In fact, most of these projects utilize common crafting tools like paint, hot glue, Mod Podge, and scissors. The most niche tool in this list is a table saw, and there's a way to work around it if you don't have one.

On another positive note, most of these unique upcycle ideas are very budget-friendly. All of the crafting supplies are cheap and sold at major retailers and online marketplaces. Some of these ideas can even be completed with thrift store finds. In the end, you'll be impressed by the many ways you can use soup cans, which also supports the theory of how you can recycle just about everything in a house.