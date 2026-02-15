Turn Empty Soup Cans Into Adorable Garden Decor You'll Love

Gardening has a list of benefits that go beyond helping plants thrive. According to UNC Health, it can also lower stress, boost self esteem, and promote a healthier heart. If you adore planting flowers or are looking to start a vegetable garden, there's a way to make the area even more of a "happy place." Start saving those old soup cans! With a creative DIY, you can transform them into adorable critters to place throughout your garden. Online creators, like the YouTube channels Hobbycraft and Adyasha Mohapatra, have shared examples of this project, which calls for cans, a plastic bottle, and basic art supplies.

Keeping pests out of your garden is important, but these creatures are ones you'll actually want to welcome in. Soup cans are perfect for making buzzing bees, grasshoppers, ladybugs, and even furry friends. Paint is the main addition you'll need to bring them to life, but items like decoupage, markers, googly eyes, popsicle sticks, wire, and thin wooden dowels can help complete them. In the end, they become unique decor that'll bring a whimsical touch to your garden.