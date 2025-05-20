The Easy-To-Grow Herb That Can Help Keep Pests Out Of Your Garden

Unwanted insects in your garden can be a nuisance for a number of reasons, including eating your hard-earned vegetables, or worse, biting you! But there is an easy-to-grow herb that you can plant to help keep pests out of the gardening space, and to prevent your legs from getting bitten up, too. According to entomological studies over the last decade and a half, rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus) is an effective repellent against a number of unwanted insect pests from thrips, to mosquitos, to ticks, and even spider mites. Hardy in USDA zones 8 to 10, rosemary's strong aroma wards off pests and discourages bugs from nesting on it, particularly those that are more attracted to sweet-smelling plants. Its noticeably warm, savory smell makes it unattractive to many critters (including deer), and therefore serves as an excellent barrier for other plants in your yard.

The same repellent properties in rosemary's scent translate into its oil as well, and you won't find bugs munching away at this plant for that reason. In fact, researchers believe that rosemary oil makes for a natural alternative to traditional bug sprays, illustrating just how strongly pests dislike the material. Furthermore, not only can you use rosemary oil on humans, extracting rosemary oil and applying it as a pesticide in your garden is also an effective tool against insect-intruders. Not only will the scent blanket your garden in a pungent aroma that bugs dislike, the oil itself effectively kills off soft-bodied pests without compromising the plants themselves.