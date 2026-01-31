Reuse Empty Soup Cans To DIY The Sweetest Wall Decor With Vintage Charm

There's something sweet and homey about a rustic farmhouse aesthetic, and vintage or antique finds make a great addition to this design style — but decorating on a budget isn't always easy. Fortunately, you can find beauty in the most unexpected places if you're willing to get creative. One DIY that brings the perfect blend of vintage and rustic charm involves materials found in your home pantry: tin soup cans. If you're looking for farmhouse entryway ideas that are bursting with charm, these floral pockets are a fun and inexpensive project to try.

The trick to transforming a lunchtime staple into a stunning piece of decor is squishing it. You read that right. Both ends of the tin are removed; one end is squeezed together to become the pocket while the other is filled with dried flowers. Add some ribbon or a decorative chain, then hang it from a coat hook, plant hanger, or anywhere else that works for your home. If you've been browsing hallway decor ideas and inspiration for a rustic floral aesthetic, give this soup can trick a try. It's a great DIY for any experience level.