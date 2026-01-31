Reuse Empty Soup Cans To DIY The Sweetest Wall Decor With Vintage Charm
There's something sweet and homey about a rustic farmhouse aesthetic, and vintage or antique finds make a great addition to this design style — but decorating on a budget isn't always easy. Fortunately, you can find beauty in the most unexpected places if you're willing to get creative. One DIY that brings the perfect blend of vintage and rustic charm involves materials found in your home pantry: tin soup cans. If you're looking for farmhouse entryway ideas that are bursting with charm, these floral pockets are a fun and inexpensive project to try.
The trick to transforming a lunchtime staple into a stunning piece of decor is squishing it. You read that right. Both ends of the tin are removed; one end is squeezed together to become the pocket while the other is filled with dried flowers. Add some ribbon or a decorative chain, then hang it from a coat hook, plant hanger, or anywhere else that works for your home. If you've been browsing hallway decor ideas and inspiration for a rustic floral aesthetic, give this soup can trick a try. It's a great DIY for any experience level.
How to make soup cans into floral decor pockets
To begin your antique-style hanging flower pocket, you'll need a few other items, including a can opener, a drill, and some screws. You may also want to pick up some rustic rope or twine, paint, lace, faux flowers, and some peel-and-stick decals like these Bomichi Vintage Aesthetic Stickers. Now, you're ready to put this timeless vintage farmhouse decor idea to work.
As demonstrated by White Cottage Company on YouTube, start by removing the top and bottom of the tin with your can opener, then squeeze one end with two hands to close it up as snug as possible. Paint the tin, let it dry, and add your chosen label or sticker. Drill two screws into the sides near the rim and tie the jute around them. Trim with lace, then fill the pocket with faux flowers. You can personalize this DIY by using real dried herbs instead of fabric blooms, or by sanding the paint for a distressed finish. While you can use a strong glue like E6000 to attach the jute, you could go with ribbon or a string of beads instead. No matter what customizations you decide on, you'll have a truly lovely country-style flower pocket to add to your home decor.