Reuse Aluminum Cans To Add Whimsical Decor To Your Yard

When you like to drink sodas, beer, or sparkling water, aluminum cans often start piling up quickly in your home. If you're trying to be more sustainable, this unique way to reuse old household items in your garden instead of tossing them will transform empty tin cans into fun outdoor decor. With a little paint, an X-Acto knife, string, glue, and some creativity, your aluminum cans will be upcycled into adorable birdhouse decorations. Though these colorful and fun birdhouses wouldn't be functional and safe for real birds, as the metal could be sharp or could possibly become very hot in the sun, they'll add a whimsical vibe to your outdoor space on a budget.

Depending on what kind of aluminum cans you're using, your birdhouses might be taller or shorter, though beverage containers made of thin metal are generally best for this DIY. While your aluminum can makes up the base of your birdhouse decor, you'll need a piece of thin plastic, cardstock, or some kind of scrap material to create the pointed roof of your decoration. Because most of the materials for this project are repurposed, this DIY is an easy way to make your home more sustainable. Depending on the materials you use, your birdhouse may not hold up well against rain. If you're worried your roof will fall apart if it gets wet, try hanging your decor under an awning or on your porch for some added protection.