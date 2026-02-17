Reuse Aluminum Cans To Add Whimsical Decor To Your Yard
When you like to drink sodas, beer, or sparkling water, aluminum cans often start piling up quickly in your home. If you're trying to be more sustainable, this unique way to reuse old household items in your garden instead of tossing them will transform empty tin cans into fun outdoor decor. With a little paint, an X-Acto knife, string, glue, and some creativity, your aluminum cans will be upcycled into adorable birdhouse decorations. Though these colorful and fun birdhouses wouldn't be functional and safe for real birds, as the metal could be sharp or could possibly become very hot in the sun, they'll add a whimsical vibe to your outdoor space on a budget.
Depending on what kind of aluminum cans you're using, your birdhouses might be taller or shorter, though beverage containers made of thin metal are generally best for this DIY. While your aluminum can makes up the base of your birdhouse decor, you'll need a piece of thin plastic, cardstock, or some kind of scrap material to create the pointed roof of your decoration. Because most of the materials for this project are repurposed, this DIY is an easy way to make your home more sustainable. Depending on the materials you use, your birdhouse may not hold up well against rain. If you're worried your roof will fall apart if it gets wet, try hanging your decor under an awning or on your porch for some added protection.
Transforming aluminum cans into whimsical birdhouse decor
To start, paint the surface of your aluminum can with your base color. Try selecting a neutral or pastel hue for your birdhouse, like a pale yellow or blue or a cream color, then add brighter accents later. Once the paint has dried, use a pencil to draw the small door and windows of your birdhouse and cut them out with an X-Acto knife. A hole punch could also be used to make small circular holes for accents. While rectangular features can complement the elongated shape of your tin can, round windows or doors would also give your decor a cute, whimsical look. Ensure that the openings in your birdhouse are too small for real birds to enter your decor.
Now, your birdhouse will need a roof. Cut a semi-circle from an old drawer liner, cardstock, or another thin, foldable material. Along the rounded edge, cut out a repetitive pattern to create a scalloped look. Apply glue to half of the flat edge and fold the other side to meet it, making a cone shape. To hang your decoration, glue a loop of string to the top of your roof. Place hot glue around the rim of your aluminum can and set the roof on top to attach it. Use bright, colorful paint to add accents around the windows, doors, and walls of your birdhouse. Gluing unique decorations like beads onto your birdhouse will help to brighten your patio with this budget-friendly DIY.