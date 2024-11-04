Brighten Up Your Patio With A Budget-Friendly DIY Mason Jar Lantern

Transforming your patio into a cozy, inviting space doesn't have to cost a fortune. With a few Mason jars, some basic supplies, and a touch of creativity, you can create charming DIY lanterns that add a warm, ambient glow to your outdoor area. Get ready to brighten up your patio while staying well within budget with some DIY handmade patio lanterns.

To start, gather a few Mason jars — either repurpose the ones you already have or buy a set that matches the style and size you want for your patio decor. Next, pick up some small garden solar lights. These are typically designed to be staked into the ground, but many are small enough to fit inside a jar. Look out for two things: the light bulb should be shorter than the jar so that it can fit inside, and the top part (where you'll see the small solar panel) should be round and slightly smaller than the jar's opening.

Now for the only slightly technical part: you'll need to make sure the solar panel on top of the garden light fits snugly at the jar's opening in place of a lid. A trick from YouTube channel At Home With Didiayer demonstrates how to wrap electrical tape around the circumference of the light to match the jar's opening, allowing you to push the light into place easily. Once secure, just screw the ring from the lid of the Mason jar over the light. You can place the jar on tables or use string to hang it around your patio!