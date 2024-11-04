Brighten Up Your Patio With A Budget-Friendly DIY Mason Jar Lantern
Transforming your patio into a cozy, inviting space doesn't have to cost a fortune. With a few Mason jars, some basic supplies, and a touch of creativity, you can create charming DIY lanterns that add a warm, ambient glow to your outdoor area. Get ready to brighten up your patio while staying well within budget with some DIY handmade patio lanterns.
To start, gather a few Mason jars — either repurpose the ones you already have or buy a set that matches the style and size you want for your patio decor. Next, pick up some small garden solar lights. These are typically designed to be staked into the ground, but many are small enough to fit inside a jar. Look out for two things: the light bulb should be shorter than the jar so that it can fit inside, and the top part (where you'll see the small solar panel) should be round and slightly smaller than the jar's opening.
Now for the only slightly technical part: you'll need to make sure the solar panel on top of the garden light fits snugly at the jar's opening in place of a lid. A trick from YouTube channel At Home With Didiayer demonstrates how to wrap electrical tape around the circumference of the light to match the jar's opening, allowing you to push the light into place easily. Once secure, just screw the ring from the lid of the Mason jar over the light. You can place the jar on tables or use string to hang it around your patio!
How to use LED lights as an easier alternative
@mimithemom1
If you're looking for an even easier option, try using battery-powered string lights like TikTok user @mimithemom1 did. Choose waterproof lights or fairy lights with tiny LED bulbs on a thin, flexible wire rather than bulky bulbs. These are perfect for DIYs because they're easy to shape, safe to use without an outlet, and versatile enough to suit all kinds of decor projects. For the color, warm white often creates the coziest glow, but frosty white or even colorful lights can add a playful twist depending on the vibe you want.
To assemble, simply tuck the string lights and battery pack inside the jar, turn on the lights, and close the lid. When you're ready to turn them off for the night, just unscrew the top!
There are endless ways to customize this DIY to make it fun, festive, and uniquely yours. Try painting your Mason jars in a color that matches your decor, or wrap paper around the jars to soften and diffuse the light. You can also spray your jar with a frosted glass effect paint to help diffuse the light. You can add small items like shells, leaves, or other seasonal accents inside the jar to create a look that changes with each season.