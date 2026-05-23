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You can reuse a plastic bottle to DIY an adorable porch wind chime for your home with plenty of visual personality! Instagram user yano4kaa.a showed off the idea with a Japanese-inspired take. It's a quick, simple craft that even those with no DIY chops will be able to master! First, cut an empty plastic bottle in half with a small pair of scissors. Making a small hole, then cutting from there can make it easier. Next, cut off the neck of the bottle, keeping the dome to work with as the body of the chime. Attach a small piece of paper to the top of the dome. Poke a hole in the paper and thread a string through the top of the bottle. A small knot under the paper can prevent the dome and paper from sliding down the string. Attach another piece of decorated paper to the bottom of the string and voila! You have the base for your adorable windchime.

One major caveat to this DIY is that it's more something to see rather than hear. Depending on how you decorate it, the chime can look great blowing in the wind. But that signature sound that chimes make comes from the plastic or metal parts hitting each other, this simple string and plastic bottle project won't make it. Luckily, these DIY wind chimes can be used for so much more than their sounds. You can use them for great Feng shui and to add some quirky personality to your porch.