11 Easy DIY Bird Feeders You Can Make From Repurposed Kitchen Items

If you're eager to see more birds in your yard, offering them an easy source of food is a great way to start. There are other methods too, such as building a DIY birdbath or providing them with safe nesting spots, but if you don't have a lot of space or a large budget to devote to your local birds, then a simple DIY feeder is the best option. You can repurpose plenty of kitchen items, from old jars to leftover plastic bottles, to make a bird feeder that will satisfy the birds without breaking the bank.

Knowing what not to use is equally important, though. It may seem thrifty to reuse everything in your kitchen, but some items may do more harm than good. Never use anything that is moldy or mildew-y, since you don't want birds eating moldy seeds and getting sick. Any metal or plastic with rust or peeling paint should be avoided as well, as some paints and metals are toxic to birds, and they may get sick if they ingest too much of it. You may be able to salvage them with a thorough cleaning and a coat of eco-friendly non-toxic paint.

Items with sharp edges will also need to be avoided or altered to prevent birds getting scratched. If the sharp areas are large or jagged, then you're likely better off recycling the item and using something else for your feeder. For smaller sharp edges, such as the edge of a can's lid, you may be able to sand it down or cover it with something. Additionally, consider the weather resistance of the item. Materials like cardboard will break down, so they'll need to be replaced eventually.