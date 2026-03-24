Attract Birds With An Easy DIY Birdbath They'll Absolutely Love
There are many creative and foolproof ways you can attract a twittering mass of birds to your yard and garden. One of the best is a birdbath. Not only do birds require water in order to stay hydrated and survive, but they also need it for keeping themselves clean. And if you're into DIY, there is an easy fountain-style bird bath you can make that your local bird population will absolutely love.
TikToker @jessicah8888 created a unique, in-ground stone birdbath using simple items from a hardware store. The idea of the bath is to bring it close to the ground and create a moving water element that will attract birds. It's not known what exactly it is about moving water that brings birds flying in, but adding that element to the birdbath will certainly make it more appealing. @jessicah8888 achieves this using a small, plug-in submersible pump, similar to what you would use to aerate a fish tank.
The TikToker placed the pump in a water filled bucket that was sunk into the ground. She then turned the pump on so that water can bubble and flow in the pool for the birds. The water is recirculated by draining back into the bucket through a screen of wire mesh, which prevents large particles from blocking the pump. The bucket reservoir was then covered with decorative rocks to make the space seem natural and visually appealing to the visiting avians.
How to build your own fountain style birdbath
The simplest way of making a fountain-style birdbath is that which we have already covered: Bury a pot, place a pump inside, and then cover it all with river rocks. This is the basic layout, but you can choose to get a little more upscale by adding a more complicated rock feature.
You can do this in a couple of different ways. The easiest method would be to purchase a faux fountain rock designed specifically to hide a pump and recirculate water. You can find these at Home Depot or at online retail sites like Wayfair. If natural stone is the way you want to go, you can use a high-powered drill to make holes in the rocks big enough to fit the pump tube. Then, you can stack the rocks on top of one another for a more natural feel.
Now, one of the reasons why you may want to think twice about installing a birdbath is the fact that it could be very difficult to clean. Commenters on @jessicah8888's TikTok noted as much. While she disassembles and cleans her birdbath once a month, you can also use copper pennies (pre-1982) to help prevent algae buildup. The cleaning process is really essential to ensure the health of the birds, and you'll be attracting the likes of hummingbirds, cardinals, finches, and many more with this lovable birdbath.