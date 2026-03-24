Attract Birds With An Easy DIY Birdbath They'll Absolutely Love

There are many creative and foolproof ways you can attract a twittering mass of birds to your yard and garden. One of the best is a birdbath. Not only do birds require water in order to stay hydrated and survive, but they also need it for keeping themselves clean. And if you're into DIY, there is an easy fountain-style bird bath you can make that your local bird population will absolutely love.

TikToker @jessicah8888 created a unique, in-ground stone birdbath using simple items from a hardware store. The idea of the bath is to bring it close to the ground and create a moving water element that will attract birds. It's not known what exactly it is about moving water that brings birds flying in, but adding that element to the birdbath will certainly make it more appealing. @jessicah8888 achieves this using a small, plug-in submersible pump, similar to what you would use to aerate a fish tank.

The TikToker placed the pump in a water filled bucket that was sunk into the ground. She then turned the pump on so that water can bubble and flow in the pool for the birds. The water is recirculated by draining back into the bucket through a screen of wire mesh, which prevents large particles from blocking the pump. The bucket reservoir was then covered with decorative rocks to make the space seem natural and visually appealing to the visiting avians.