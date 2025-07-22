Why You May Want To Think Twice Before Putting A Birdbath In Your Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Garden enthusiasts often enjoy watching birds cool off in a birdbath. Adding a birdbath next to a birdfeeder creates a little oasis for feathered friends. Just make sure you don't put your birdbath in the wrong spot in your yard. A sheltered place that is away from the house is best — seeing you through the windows could spook them. A birdbath, or at least water, is important to birds not only for drinking, but also to help keep their feathers clean and in good condition, which helps them remain agile and alert.

That said, a traditional birdbath may not be the best option for your yard. There are downsides to birdbaths, as many are too deep, glass ones are too slippery, and they can be difficult to clean. Another con is that birds aren't the only critters who love a good birdbath. Squirrels, rodents, and snakes may come in search of an easy water source. The influx of birds looking for a bath can also draw cats who want to hunt them. Mosquitoes love standing water, and for them birdbath water will do just fine. These pests carry diseases like the West Nile Virus and malaria. It may be worth getting creative to find an alternative to the traditional birdbath that lets our feathered friends access the water they need without encouraging pests you don't want.