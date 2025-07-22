Why You May Want To Think Twice Before Putting A Birdbath In Your Yard
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Garden enthusiasts often enjoy watching birds cool off in a birdbath. Adding a birdbath next to a birdfeeder creates a little oasis for feathered friends. Just make sure you don't put your birdbath in the wrong spot in your yard. A sheltered place that is away from the house is best — seeing you through the windows could spook them. A birdbath, or at least water, is important to birds not only for drinking, but also to help keep their feathers clean and in good condition, which helps them remain agile and alert.
That said, a traditional birdbath may not be the best option for your yard. There are downsides to birdbaths, as many are too deep, glass ones are too slippery, and they can be difficult to clean. Another con is that birds aren't the only critters who love a good birdbath. Squirrels, rodents, and snakes may come in search of an easy water source. The influx of birds looking for a bath can also draw cats who want to hunt them. Mosquitoes love standing water, and for them birdbath water will do just fine. These pests carry diseases like the West Nile Virus and malaria. It may be worth getting creative to find an alternative to the traditional birdbath that lets our feathered friends access the water they need without encouraging pests you don't want.
Make a natural birdbath instead
Moving water that mimics nature is more ideal for a backyard birdbath. Mosquitoes and other insects need still water to breed and thrive. If the water is in motion, they can't use it to breed. So, the best backyard alternative will be shallow, low to the ground, and have some movement. Alternatives to the traditional birdbath can vary from the simple, DIY options to beautiful solar fountains to ponds with a nature habitat. Check out this guide to outdoor water features for some creative ideas.
A super simple option you could do today is install a solar-powered fountain in a birdbath you already own, like this Mademax Solar Bird Bath Fountain Pump. Water movement discourages insects and algae growth and keeps the water clean and healthier for the birds. To make a simple birdbath that mimics nature, use a saucer-like shallow lid or pan, placed at a slight angle to create a shallow end. This allows birds to wade into the deeper end. Place it near shrubbery for shade and protection from cats and birds you don't want to spot flying around your yard (though you'll likely need to implement additional measures, such as auditory and visual deterrents, for the latter). To create movement, add some dripping water. This can be as simple as an old bucket or plastic container with a pinhole in the bottom, hung above the birdbath to drip water into it. To keep it clean and safe, change the water frequently and clean it with a brush or a sponge weekly if algae does begin to grow.