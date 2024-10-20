Common Birds You Don't Want To Spot Flying Anywhere Near Your Yard

As you reward feathered friends with food and water in your backyard, you get to enjoy connecting with nature as they sing their melodic songs. Although birdwatching is a fascinating hobby, though, not all birds are welcome visitors. While some birds only swoop by to grab a snack, several common species can wreak havoc outside your home. A few are backyard bullies, known for stealing nests or attacking smaller songbirds. Others may destroy your yard, relentlessly make noise, or even attack humans and pets walking outside.

While some species pose more challenges than others, it's important to understand the specific issues each of these birds may bring. Meanwhile, remember that migratory birds and several other species are protected by law, meaning you cannot harm or kill them — and besides, humane solutions, like adding hawk or owl decoy statues to your yard, should always be the first choice. Either way, before you begin implementing deterrents, you should identify the following birds as the ones you'd rather not see out the bedroom window.