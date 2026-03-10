Attract More Hummingbirds To Your Yard With This Type Of Birdbath

Observing hummingbirds as they zip around your yard and garden is a real treat, so of course plenty of gardeners want to know how to start a hummingbird garden to attract them. You can fill your garden with flowers or affordable DIY mason jar hummingbird feeders, but don't forget to give them a water source. Water is important for helping them cool down and clean their feathers, but these feathered friends are so small that they can have trouble using regular birdbaths. The best birdbaths for these colorful birds are ones that aren't too deep and have some source of movement or spray.

Hummingbirds can't use a birdbath that is too deep or has steep sides, so instead look for birdbaths with shallower basins. Keep in mind that you're looking for a bath that's shallow by hummingbird standards, as their legs are incredibly short! While a shallower birdbath is safer for them, it isn't super attractive on its own. To appeal to hummingbirds, add a mister or dripper to the birdbath. Hummingbirds use water to wash their feathers, but since they can't exactly swim in a deep birdbath, they have to find alternative ways to get their feathers wet. Misters send water up into the air, while drippers act like a mini shower for your birdbath. You don't need both, but adding one of them to your birdbath allows hummingbirds to choose between standing in the water to cool off, flying through the spray, or standing under the dripper to wash their feathers.