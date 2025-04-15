Save Your Old Glass Jars To DIY A Simple Hummingbird Feeder On A Budget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Feed the birds, tuppence a bag ... or in this case, pennies a jar? There's a super easy way to make an affordable DIY hummingbird feeder out of an old glass jar. One man's trash is another bird's supper — or at least it can be if you are willing to get a little crafty. There are quite a few ways out there to make your own hummingbird feeder, and many of them involve a shallow jam jar.

Since hummingbirds are tiny, they don't need a huge feeder. If you use a jar that is too large, you will end up refilling it just as frequently as soon as the liquid dips below the point they can reach with their nimble bills. Opting for a smaller jar also allows you to more options as to where you can hang it, as it weighs less than a larger jar or typical bird feeder.

A feeder is a surefire way to attract more hummingbirds to your yard. Though you can purchase a ready-made one, a DIY version could be more economical and eco-conscious, especially if you have all the items already. Not only is this a clever way to reuse glass bottles and Mason jars, but it also allows you to personalize your feeder to your design preferences of your outdoor space. Plus, there's a good chance that you already have most, if not all, of what you need in your home to complete this DIY project. Although spring is the ideal time to hang your new feeder, you can put one out any time of the year, as many may continue to feed even throughout the winter.