Save Your Old Glass Jars To DIY A Simple Hummingbird Feeder On A Budget
Feed the birds, tuppence a bag ... or in this case, pennies a jar? There's a super easy way to make an affordable DIY hummingbird feeder out of an old glass jar. One man's trash is another bird's supper — or at least it can be if you are willing to get a little crafty. There are quite a few ways out there to make your own hummingbird feeder, and many of them involve a shallow jam jar.
Since hummingbirds are tiny, they don't need a huge feeder. If you use a jar that is too large, you will end up refilling it just as frequently as soon as the liquid dips below the point they can reach with their nimble bills. Opting for a smaller jar also allows you to more options as to where you can hang it, as it weighs less than a larger jar or typical bird feeder.
A feeder is a surefire way to attract more hummingbirds to your yard. Though you can purchase a ready-made one, a DIY version could be more economical and eco-conscious, especially if you have all the items already. Not only is this a clever way to reuse glass bottles and Mason jars, but it also allows you to personalize your feeder to your design preferences of your outdoor space. Plus, there's a good chance that you already have most, if not all, of what you need in your home to complete this DIY project. Although spring is the ideal time to hang your new feeder, you can put one out any time of the year, as many may continue to feed even throughout the winter.
How to give your hummingbirds a luxury feeder without spending a dime
For this simple DIY, you'll need a half-pint-sized Mason jar — or one that's between 2 and 3 inches tall. Hummingbirds have long beaks and tongues, but they are still incredibly small creatures. Grab a plastic folder, a hole puncher, scissors, a permanent marker, and some form of hanging apparatus. This can be a hanging lid like this Mason Jar Lifestyle Store galvanized band with a chain, or a budget-friendly option like a yarn or twine loop hung around the lip of the jar.
To begin, make sure that your jar is thoroughly washed and dried, then remove the top. You need a Mason jar-style top here with a removable metal lid and screw-top band. Once you remove the lid, separate it from the band and trace it onto a plastic folder. Though it's mainly the nectar that draws them in, hummingbirds are particularly attracted to red, so if you have a red folder, that may be the one you wish to use.
If you don't have a folder, you may also be able to use the top of a plastic pint container, as this is similar in feel and durability. Cut out the circle and put a couple of hole punches through the top. Apply your hanging apparatus, fill the jar with hummingbird food, and screw the band over the new lid so that it is secure on top of the jar. Your simple feeder is now complete and ready for business! If you don't have a ton of room, no worries — you can hang your hummingbird feeders with the rest of your bird feeders.