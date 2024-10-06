Surefire Ways To Attract Hummingbirds To Your Yard Without A Feeder

Hummingbirds are among some of the most popular birds in the United States. Not only do they sport beautiful-colored feathers, but their tiny sizes and fast speeds continue to fascinate birdwatchers of all ages. When you consider how fast those wings move, though, it's perhaps no surprise that hummingbirds eat in 10-to-15-minute intervals — which ultimately means they need to have reliable sources of food for their survival.

While you might be tempted to put up a nectar-containing feeder to attract hummingbirds, there are several other reliable methods to help draw these birds to your yard. In fact, a hummingbird feeder should be considered a secondary method to other hummingbird-attracting options. These can include a range of flowers and bugs, as well as bright colors to entice them. When attracting hummingbirds, it's also just as important to consider eliminating certain things from your yard, including keeping predators and chemicals that can harm them. These same principles are true even if you already have a feeder, but are not having much luck attracting hummingbirds with nectar alone: With a little bit of planning and variety, you might finally get to enjoy hummingbirds in your yard after implementing these strategies.