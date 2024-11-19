Spruce Up Your Garden With A Spiky Plant That Hummingbirds Love

Looking to add a unique, eye-catching plant to your garden that attracts hummingbirds to your yard? The bottlebrush (Callistemon spp. or Melaleuca spp.) might be just what you need. With its vibrant red, spiky blossoms that resemble the bristles, this beautiful plant is a magnet for pollinators, especially hummingbirds. Bottlebrush plants not only add bold texture and color, but also require minimal maintenance once established. Perfect for a sunny spot in the garden, this plant can grow into a small tree or remain a shrub, making it versatile for various garden styles. But there are a few things you should know before you start.

First things first: there are two main types of bottlebrushes you should differentiate between — the weeping bottlebrush and the upright red bottlebrush, which is sometimes called the crimson bottlebrush. You can spot the difference by looking at their branches. The weeping variety's branches droop down like a weeping tree, while the red bottlebrush grows upright. In some parts of the country, this distinction is more than aesthetic. For example, in South Florida, the weeping bottlebrush is classified as an invasive species and should be avoided.

If you're in an area where a weeping bottlebrush is safe to plant — or if you're opting for a red bottlebrush instead — get ready to attract hummingbirds! With excellent eyesight, hummingbirds are particularly drawn to red flowers, so either bottlebrush will bring these colorful birds flocking to your yard. Bees also love bottlebrush blooms for their nectar.