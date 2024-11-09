How To Start A Hummingbird Garden (& Why You'll Want To)

You can start a garden if you want to make use of your green thumb, and there are so many options available: herb garden, flower garden, vegetable garden, annuals, perennials, and more. While growing and maintaining a garden can take a lot of time and energy, one that is well worth the effort is a hummingbird garden. It's specifically made to attract more of these small birds to your yard. While they may come naturally, putting in some conscious effort to entice them will get better results. Once they start coming by regularly, you can enjoy watching them day in and day out as they flutter around and dart from spot to spot.

Not only are they a fun sight, but hummingbirds are pollinators and they can benefit the plants and flowers around your home, making your entire yard more vibrant and significantly improving growth. They can also help get rid of insects. Starting a hummingbird garden is pretty straightforward: add plants and flowers that attract hummingbirds. Prioritize plants that are native to your area, as these are more likely to bring in pollinators. Depending on your region, examples of native plants for hummingbirds could include bee balm, lupines, wild columbines, and others.

Single-bloom, long, and tubular flowers are ideal for a hummingbird's long beak, so consider growing trumpet vine, butter bush, petunia, daylilies, or foxgloves. Add options that bloom at a variety of times during the year, so that there's always something for hummingbirds to pay attention to. Believe it or not, color is also important to keep in mind. Hummingbirds like red flowers, although they may also enjoy yellow, green, purple, and blue flowers.