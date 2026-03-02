Upcycle An Old Mason Jar Lid Into A DIY Feeder Birds Will Flock To
Birds bring vibrant color and life to the backyard, though they're unlikely to just show up of their own accord. We have to coax them in and earn their company by creating a bird-friendly garden that keeps them safe, fed, and content. The good new is that, with the right tools, it doesn't have to be expensive to make a space birds will want to return to time and time again. A DIY bird feeder is a genius way to use old lids from jars instead of tossing them and make a desirable habitat on the cheap. With just the ring from a Mason jar lid and a piece of string, you can easily craft a simple hanging bird feeder that'll ensure some feathered friends stop by your yard for a treat.
Although any type of twine could be a good option for this feeder, durable strings like jute or hemp cord will hold up well outdoors and work wonderfully to keep your feeder secure. Because of the shape and structure of this feeder, you must make your own bird food to go inside the Mason jar lid, creating a puck-shaped snack for your local birds. You'll need a mixture of bird seed and gelatin that can be stuffed into the metal ring to set in place. Though it may seem strange to use gelatin in a bird feeder, it's often recommended when making uniquely shaped treats for birds.
How to make Mason jar lid feeders that birds adore
It only takes a few simple steps to start enjoying the benefits of a bird feeder in your garden with this hack. If you plan to decorate your Mason jar lids, this will need to be done first. For those who always love to spruce up their DIYs, a little paint could help you customize your feeders and add a dash of color to your outdoor space. Let the paint dry before you move onto the rest of this DIY project.
Cut a piece of string you have on hand to craft the hanger of your feeder. Then, simply loop your string through the metal ring of the Mason jar lid, and tie it to make your hanger. This completes the base of your feeder. Make several of these if you have an abundance of Mason jar rings, as the food recipe will fill multiple feeders.
To make a mass of feed that will stick in place, add a packet of gelatin to a large bowl, and combine it with about ⅓ to 1 cup of hot water. Stir in two cups of bird seed to create your mix. If you want to use more than just seed and bulk up your feeder, you can consider additions like ½ cup flour, cornmeal, peanut butter, or a couple of tablespoons of light corn syrup in your bird food as well. Set your jar lids on parchment paper, fill them with your mixture (packing it tightly), and make a design with Cheerios on the front. Leave the lids in the fridge for a couple of hours or overnight to set before hanging them outside for the birds to enjoy.