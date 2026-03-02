Upcycle An Old Mason Jar Lid Into A DIY Feeder Birds Will Flock To

It only takes a few simple steps to start enjoying the benefits of a bird feeder in your garden with this hack. If you plan to decorate your Mason jar lids, this will need to be done first. For those who always love to spruce up their DIYs, a little paint could help you customize your feeders and add a dash of color to your outdoor space. Let the paint dry before you move onto the rest of this DIY project.

Cut a piece of string you have on hand to craft the hanger of your feeder. Then, simply loop your string through the metal ring of the Mason jar lid, and tie it to make your hanger. This completes the base of your feeder. Make several of these if you have an abundance of Mason jar rings, as the food recipe will fill multiple feeders.

To make a mass of feed that will stick in place, add a packet of gelatin to a large bowl, and combine it with about ⅓ to 1 cup of hot water. Stir in two cups of bird seed to create your mix. If you want to use more than just seed and bulk up your feeder, you can consider additions like ½ cup flour, cornmeal, peanut butter, or a couple of tablespoons of light corn syrup in your bird food as well. Set your jar lids on parchment paper, fill them with your mixture (packing it tightly), and make a design with Cheerios on the front. Leave the lids in the fridge for a couple of hours or overnight to set before hanging them outside for the birds to enjoy.