The Added Benefits Of Putting A Bird Feeder In Your Garden

Creating a bird-friendly garden is one of the most rewarding activities you can undertake with your landscape, and there are numerous benefits that you may not have realized. Everyone who has adorned their yards with feeders, baths, and other features for feathered friends already knows how fun it can be to watch the birds while spending time outdoors. Most bird lovers also understand that we aren't the only ones who are positively affected. Providing supplemental food is an easy way to help birds survive long, cold winters when other food is often scarce. Aside from the entertainment we get from watching them fly through the garden, they reward us in a few other surprising ways.

Beyond the simple joy of observing colorful birds in your yard, research suggests that bird-friendly gardens may support better overall mental well-being. A study published in BioScience revealed that living in areas surrounded by plants and birds of any species is linked to lower rates of depression and anxiety. In fact, simply sitting outside and listening to their cheerful songs can help you feel more mentally refreshed and less stressed afterward. To reap the rewards, set up a few feeders at different heights and fill them with their favorite foods, such as sunflower seeds, millet, or dried fruit. In return, your garden becomes a peaceful place to slow down, breathe, and enjoy their music.