Make A Simple Bird Feeder Using An Empty Container Everyone Has (But Normally Tosses)
Spotting magnificent birds right outside your window is one of the many benefits of putting a bird feeder in your garden, and you can make your own budget-friendly feeder by saving your empty ketchup bottles. DIY bird feeders are fairly common and a great way to be more eco-friendly, and though empty ketchup bottles are usually thrown straight into the garbage, you can prevent that plastic from ending up in a landfill. In a Facebook video posted by Heinz several years ago, the company shows how its ketchup bottles — along with a plastic plant saucer and some string — can be transformed into a unique, functional bird feeder.
While the video specifically showcases a Heinz ketchup bottle, any brand's ketchup bottle or other large condiment bottle will work for this DIY bird feeder. Additionally, you can use a disposable pie tin, the flimsy lid of a throw-away container, or another plastic tray as the base of your feeder. With upcycling, using whatever you have on hand is best and will make for a more sustainable craft. This project is a great way to save money on a bird feeder, as most of the supplies would otherwise end up in the trash. Now, you can reuse old household items in your garden instead of tossing them, and your feathered friends will have a spot to stop for a delicious meal.
Transforming an empty ketchup bottle into a simple bird feeder
In Heinz' Facebook video, an X-Acto knife is used to make openings near the neck of the ketchup bottle and in the bottom. While this sharp knife might make the job easier, you could use scissors or any knife. Cutting triangular openings near the neck of the bottle can make more room for the bird seed to fall into the tray below. Twine is then threaded through the holes in the base of the bottle to act as a hanger. If you don't have twine on hand, string or yarn are great substitutes. To strengthen the hanger of your feeder, consider using metal wire instead.
A hole corresponding in size to the bottle's screw-top is then cut into the plastic saucer, allowing the bottle to be screwed onto it. Alternatively, you might skip this step by hot gluing the bottom of the bottle onto your disposable tray. If you choose this method, your larger openings for the bird seed to come out will need to be in the bottom of the bottle. This is a good option for sturdier saucers that can't be easily cut. You can also attach your hanger to the tray, rather than the bottle. Finally, remove the lid, fill the bottle with seed, replace the lid, and hang it up in your garden. With this nifty upcycling craft, you'll easily turn your empty ketchup bottles into an irresistible DIY bird feeder.