Make A Simple Bird Feeder Using An Empty Container Everyone Has (But Normally Tosses)

Spotting magnificent birds right outside your window is one of the many benefits of putting a bird feeder in your garden, and you can make your own budget-friendly feeder by saving your empty ketchup bottles. DIY bird feeders are fairly common and a great way to be more eco-friendly, and though empty ketchup bottles are usually thrown straight into the garbage, you can prevent that plastic from ending up in a landfill. In a Facebook video posted by Heinz several years ago, the company shows how its ketchup bottles — along with a plastic plant saucer and some string — can be transformed into a unique, functional bird feeder.

While the video specifically showcases a Heinz ketchup bottle, any brand's ketchup bottle or other large condiment bottle will work for this DIY bird feeder. Additionally, you can use a disposable pie tin, the flimsy lid of a throw-away container, or another plastic tray as the base of your feeder. With upcycling, using whatever you have on hand is best and will make for a more sustainable craft. This project is a great way to save money on a bird feeder, as most of the supplies would otherwise end up in the trash. Now, you can reuse old household items in your garden instead of tossing them, and your feathered friends will have a spot to stop for a delicious meal.