Don't Throw Out Clothespins: Turn Them Into An Irresistible DIY Bird Feeder

If you have old clothespins lying around, don't toss them just yet! Instead, why not transform them into something both fun and functional? With a little creativity and minimal supplies, you can upcycle your old clothespins into cute DIY bird feeders that could double as chic decor. Not only will it bring birds to your garden, but it will also make for a cheap and eco-friendly project that's perfect for nature lovers and their families.

Here's how to get started! Begin by cutting a shape out of cardboard — such as a heart, star, or Halloween ghost. You can use a cookie cutter to trace the shape or prepare a stencil out of paper, like TikTok user @littlepinelearners did. The cardboard piece should be a few inches long, and small enough to stay securely attached to the clothespin. Next, glue the cardboard to the clothespin and allow it to dry completely.

Once the glue has dried, spread peanut butter over the surface of the cardboard shape with a spoon or knife. Then, press birdseed onto the peanut butter, which will adhere to the sticky surface. Cover the entire surface, and your bird feeder is now ready! Simply clip the clothespin to a branch in your yard, and watch as the birds come flocking to it.