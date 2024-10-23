Don't Throw Out Clothespins: Turn Them Into An Irresistible DIY Bird Feeder
If you have old clothespins lying around, don't toss them just yet! Instead, why not transform them into something both fun and functional? With a little creativity and minimal supplies, you can upcycle your old clothespins into cute DIY bird feeders that could double as chic decor. Not only will it bring birds to your garden, but it will also make for a cheap and eco-friendly project that's perfect for nature lovers and their families.
Here's how to get started! Begin by cutting a shape out of cardboard — such as a heart, star, or Halloween ghost. You can use a cookie cutter to trace the shape or prepare a stencil out of paper, like TikTok user @littlepinelearners did. The cardboard piece should be a few inches long, and small enough to stay securely attached to the clothespin. Next, glue the cardboard to the clothespin and allow it to dry completely.
Once the glue has dried, spread peanut butter over the surface of the cardboard shape with a spoon or knife. Then, press birdseed onto the peanut butter, which will adhere to the sticky surface. Cover the entire surface, and your bird feeder is now ready! Simply clip the clothespin to a branch in your yard, and watch as the birds come flocking to it.
Which seeds should you use for your DIY clothespin bird feeder
If you're new to bird feeders and birdwatching, don't worry — let's start with the basics. A great starting point is selecting the right birdseed. Sunflower seeds are one of the best options because they're loved by a wide variety of bird species, including cardinals, chickadees, goldfinches, and woodpeckers. This makes them a reliable choice for any feeder. However, keep in mind that squirrels also have a taste for sunflower seeds, and this DIY birdfeeder is far from squirrel-proof.
Seed mixes are also a popular option because they're convenient. But blends that contain red millet, oats, or other filler seeds can lead to a lot of waste. Many birds won't eat all types of seeds in them, leading to waste as they pick out only the good stuff.
As for the peanut butter, it's a great high-fat food for birds. Birds can safely eat the same peanut butter that humans do — just be sure the brand you choose doesn't contain trans fats. There's an old myth that birds can choke on peanut butter, but there's no documented evidence to support this. Peanut butter is so bird-friendly in the garden; you can even smear it on tree trunks to attract more birds!