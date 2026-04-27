7 Simply Genius Ways To Reuse Old Mason Jar Lids In Your Yard And Garden

Repurposing household items is good for both the environment and your budget, plus it can be a lot of fun to find creative ways to use things. There are plenty of fun home DIYs for reusing jar lids, but what about your yard and garden? From classics like bird feeders and wind chimes to more creative uses for your lids, there are a lot of interesting options to choose from! Before getting started, there are a few general tips for getting your mason jar lids ready to be used outdoors.

To start, make sure that any decorative supplies you have are safe to use outdoors. Use outdoor paint and seal it to keep it looking nice and prevent it from peeling. There's a chance that anything you use could end up coming off the lid, or the lid itself could be blown out of your yard. Try to limit your supplies to things that are eco-friendly, biodegradable, or otherwise marked as safe for the outdoors. This is especially important if you're using them to make a bird feeder or other craft that animals will regularly be interacting with, since you don't want them accidentally eating something and getting sick.

Similarly, you should be careful not to leave any sharp edges on your lids. Some hacks may involve cutting the lid, so ensure to smooth the edge out to dull it. You can fold it over and press it flat or use a tool to file or sand the edge slightly. It's important to be careful to keep yourself and any birds or other critters who come into your garden safe.