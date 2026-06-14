Turn Old Mason Jars Into Floating Storage With A Space-Saving DIY
Everyone knows that mason jars are versatile storage staples, but they can take up a lot of space when sitting inside your cabinets or on your shelves. If you need to maximize a smaller space, there's a genius hack that makes mason jars an even better storage solution by transforming them into floating organizers. Affixing the metal lid onto the underside of a cabinet upcycles your jars into storage compartments that float right below your cupboards. For this project, you'll just need a drill, some screws, hot glue, and several mason jars with lids. Glass jars of any size will work beautifully for this storage hack, and it can be utilized in a few different ways.
In the kitchen, this DIY is fantastic for storing dry goods without crowding your pantry, but there are many more applications for the nifty jar trick. For example, you can transform old jars into a workshop storage hack beneath your storage cupboard, allowing you to keep loose items like nails and screws in a convenient spot where they won't get lost. Alternatively, the jars can also be easily secured to wooden shelves, adding cute, space-saving storage to any room. This would be a fantastic and cute way to organize craft supplies or any other loose bits and pieces cluttering up your home. Besides neatly keeping your belongings out of the way, this unique floating storage also adds a bit of rustic decor to your space with a whimsical twist.
Creating easy floating storage organizers with mason jars
First, pre-drill a few holes in the flat mason jar lids to easily insert your screws. While you could simply use one screw to attach each lid to the cabinets, it's better to use two or more. With only one, the lid might move as you try to screw the jar into place. Hot glue the flat lid inside of the ring piece. Now, hold the top of the lid against the bottom of your cabinet or shelf where you'd like the jar to hang. Use your drill to insert your screws through the holes in the lid and into the wood of your existing storage. Alternatively, drill larger screws through the top of the shelf, going through the wood and then the lid. Add a washer to secure.
Repeat this process, attaching as many lids as you'd like in a row. To make your floating shelves into one storage piece that's a little sturdier, secure the lids to a wooden board instead. Then, screw the entire plank to the underside of your cabinetry. Once your mason jar lids are affixed to the underside of your cabinet or shelf, simply fill the jars and screw them into place. If you need a lot of storage, attach two rows of lids to your shelf. This allows you to hang larger jars in the back and smaller ones in the front for a smarter way to maximize space below cabinets.