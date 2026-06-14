Turn Old Mason Jars Into Floating Storage With A Space-Saving DIY

Everyone knows that mason jars are versatile storage staples, but they can take up a lot of space when sitting inside your cabinets or on your shelves. If you need to maximize a smaller space, there's a genius hack that makes mason jars an even better storage solution by transforming them into floating organizers. Affixing the metal lid onto the underside of a cabinet upcycles your jars into storage compartments that float right below your cupboards. For this project, you'll just need a drill, some screws, hot glue, and several mason jars with lids. Glass jars of any size will work beautifully for this storage hack, and it can be utilized in a few different ways.

In the kitchen, this DIY is fantastic for storing dry goods without crowding your pantry, but there are many more applications for the nifty jar trick. For example, you can transform old jars into a workshop storage hack beneath your storage cupboard, allowing you to keep loose items like nails and screws in a convenient spot where they won't get lost. Alternatively, the jars can also be easily secured to wooden shelves, adding cute, space-saving storage to any room. This would be a fantastic and cute way to organize craft supplies or any other loose bits and pieces cluttering up your home. Besides neatly keeping your belongings out of the way, this unique floating storage also adds a bit of rustic decor to your space with a whimsical twist.