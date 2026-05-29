Not Bins Or Baskets: The Smarter Way To Maximize Space Below Kitchen Cabinets
You're out of space in the kitchen cabinet. What do you do? Your first instinct might be to declutter. That's always a good start — decluttering often helps you feel less anxious and increase your productivity. Next, you might reach for bins and baskets to hold the overflow. While there are creative ways to use baskets to organize your kitchen clutter, you'll eventually run out of room for those containers. Perhaps a more useful option is to add secret storage below your cabinets in the form of toe kick drawers.
Kitchen cabinets have toe kicks (the recessed spot at the bottom of your lower cabinets) to let you get closer to the cabinets while you work. So while the feature is functional, it also houses empty, unused space, which is why some people install drawers there. These drawers are low-profile by nature simply because of how little space is available, but they can be quite deep. Installing them at the bases of all your cabinets can create a lot of extra kitchen storage.
Another appeal of toe kick drawers is how discreet they are. Unlike bins and baskets on counters or shelves, these drawers provide hidden storage beneath cabinets. Most people probably won't even realize you're storing items there because the drawers are so low and the fronts blend in with the cabinetry. These drawers usually have a push latch, which allows you to push them with your foot to open them and slide them closed with your foot. Still, it can be difficult to reach items if you struggle to stoop or bend.
Increase kitchen storage with a toe kick drawer
Installing toe kick drawers in your kitchen is ideal for short and flat essentials like cutting boards, serving platters, and baking sheets. It can be difficult to tackle cookware and bakeware kitchen storage without using lots of cabinet space, so the lower drawer addition should free up some of that room. Kitchen linens, like spare towels, tablecloths, table runners, and placemats, also work well in the drawer since they're thin and can be folded. But really, you can use it to store any kitchen items that will fit.
Or, you can get creative with the extra storage space. Pet owners often use one of the drawers as a spot for pet bowls. When it's feeding time, simply open the drawer and fill the bowls with food and water. If you have kids who like to help in the kitchen, install a pull-out step in one of the spaces. You can also customize the drawers by incorporating dividers to keep smaller items from shifting.
Even though the kitchen is a popular spot for toe kick drawers, they can go anywhere you have cabinets with extra space at the bottom. The bathroom is another common spot for them — use the low-profile drawer for extra toiletries or towels. If you have built-in cabinetry in your walk-in closet, install drawers for accessories or clothing. Or, install one for cord and media component storage in a home office or media room. This option is also a good tiny house storage idea if you're downsizing your home.