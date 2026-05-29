Not Bins Or Baskets: The Smarter Way To Maximize Space Below Kitchen Cabinets

You're out of space in the kitchen cabinet. What do you do? Your first instinct might be to declutter. That's always a good start — decluttering often helps you feel less anxious and increase your productivity. Next, you might reach for bins and baskets to hold the overflow. While there are creative ways to use baskets to organize your kitchen clutter, you'll eventually run out of room for those containers. Perhaps a more useful option is to add secret storage below your cabinets in the form of toe kick drawers.

Kitchen cabinets have toe kicks (the recessed spot at the bottom of your lower cabinets) to let you get closer to the cabinets while you work. So while the feature is functional, it also houses empty, unused space, which is why some people install drawers there. These drawers are low-profile by nature simply because of how little space is available, but they can be quite deep. Installing them at the bases of all your cabinets can create a lot of extra kitchen storage.

Another appeal of toe kick drawers is how discreet they are. Unlike bins and baskets on counters or shelves, these drawers provide hidden storage beneath cabinets. Most people probably won't even realize you're storing items there because the drawers are so low and the fronts blend in with the cabinetry. These drawers usually have a push latch, which allows you to push them with your foot to open them and slide them closed with your foot. Still, it can be difficult to reach items if you struggle to stoop or bend.