Transform Old Jars Into A Thrifty Genius Workshop Storage Hack

There are an endless list of home hobbies that let you make something with your hands, requiring plenty of space and tools: sculpting, gardening, carpentry, jewelry fabrication, and so on =. Some folks keep their makerspaces contained to one craft room, whereas others are able to expand their workshops into their garage or a nearby shed. Having a home makerspace is also beneficial for children to not only be entertained, but also inspired toward more creative pursuits. However, many such creative spaces share a similar problem with storage, especially as the number of tiny pieces — nails, beads, or spools of twine and the like — expands alongside your growing expertise.

Tools and equipment should be stored properly, cleaned after they're used (especially for hobbies like gardening) and placed in a dry place to last longer, further justifying the long-term financial investment in your collection. Smaller baubles and one-off pieces of equipment can be harder to organize without them getting lost in a sea of accumulated junk drawers or opaque containers, especially when the pieces in question are various sizes of similar nuts and bolts.

That's where old glass jars can come to the rescue with a thrifty DIY hack to create transparent, hanging, resealable storage containers for your workshop. We're long past the days of just using Mason jars to store and pour foodstuffs; these containers can be just as useful for storing your craft materials, and in effect double your storage space by utilizing both sides of your shelving.