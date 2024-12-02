The Hack That Makes Pouring From A Mason Jar So Much Easier

Mason jars are a staple of modern life, and have been since their invention in 1858. It was then that John Landis Mason, then only 26 years old, patented the air and water-tight design for glass jars with threaded screw-tops as an alternative to sealing foodstuffs with wax, which was messy and prone to failure. This brilliant invention has, in the decades since, gone far beyond the intended purpose — being just as useful for decorating and storing bathroom goods as they are for keeping food fresh. However, if there's one problem to take away from the general design of a mason jar, it's that the wide-mouthed rim can make it difficult to pour liquids back out of storage.

If you're looking to get a more precise pour — perhaps for oil, perhaps for syrup, perhaps to celebrate the winter season by using your family's homemade eggnog as part of a holiday cookie recipe – it might be more cumbersome than it's worth to break out the funnel or other extraneous tools. Luckily the collective minds of the Internet have come up with a unique solution, with a hack that makes mason jar pouring easier. And it couldn't be easier: All it takes is turning your old milk cartons into a DIY crafting material.