The Genius Hack That Makes Mason Jars An Even Better Storage Solution

The premise of this hack is absolutely genius and super easy. Simply purchase a 15-ounce container of Nestle Coffee Mate powered coffee creamer in any flavor (at your local grocery store or snag this flavored creamer on Amazon), enjoy 210 servings of perfectly blonde coffee, and save the red lid when you're done. The coffee creamer top fits perfectly on a mason jar with a standard-sized opening, called a regular mouth with an outer diameter of 2¾ inches. Just screw the lid onto the mason jar to enjoy a flip-top pour spout lid for optimized storage and usage.

This hack is ideal for storing powdered or granulated foods, such as sugar, salt, spices, dried herbs, homemade seasoning blends, mini candies, popcorn kernels, small grains or pastas (like couscous, orzo, or quinoa), and – surprise, surprise — powdered coffee creamer in a more attractive container. In addition, thanks to its flip-top pour feature, the top would also work for pouring liquids from a mason jar, though be aware the top was designed for powder and may not have a water-tight seal, so test it first. Alternatively, as on Instagram, you could use it as a straw-top lid to sip your favorite beverages in your repurposed mason jar. This would be a very cute party idea with fun beverage offerings (iced coffee creations, mocktails, cocktails, DIY soda bars, etc.) that can be seen through the clear glass. The straw lids also make great splash and spill guards for younger kiddos.

With tons of ways to make great use of a repurposed pour or straw lid for your mason jar, be sure to hang on to those Coffee Mate powdered creamer tops to maximize the functionality and storage potential for your favorite glass containers.