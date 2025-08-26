The Genius Hack That Makes Mason Jars An Even Better Storage Solution
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Between canning and food storage, mason jars have been a kitchen and pantry storage staple for a very long time. Not only do the glass vessels allow a clear view of the contents, but the iconic mason jar silhouette makes for an attractive method for stashing and organizing food. When a storage solution looks as great as it functions, that's a major win-win.
But what if you could actually increase the already fantastic functionality of a mason jar for storing dry goods and even give it a secondary purpose as a fun way to sip your favorite drinks in style? And what if that incredibly clever hack could be done for FREE?! Liz Fenwick (@lizfenwickdiy) shared on Instagram how you can easily repurpose the pour spout lid of Coffee Mate powdered creamer to use on the top of a standard mason jar to add a convenient flip-top pour top, perfect for dispensing powdered or granulated pantry items. In addition, it makes for an adorable straw top lid to boot. Let's dive into the specifics so you can snag the perfect recycled lid to maximize the practicality and ease of using beautiful mason jars for food storage and beverage enjoyment.
Repurpose Coffee Mate powdered creamer lids as mason jar pour or straw tops
The premise of this hack is absolutely genius and super easy. Simply purchase a 15-ounce container of Nestle Coffee Mate powered coffee creamer in any flavor (at your local grocery store or snag this flavored creamer on Amazon), enjoy 210 servings of perfectly blonde coffee, and save the red lid when you're done. The coffee creamer top fits perfectly on a mason jar with a standard-sized opening, called a regular mouth with an outer diameter of 2¾ inches. Just screw the lid onto the mason jar to enjoy a flip-top pour spout lid for optimized storage and usage.
This hack is ideal for storing powdered or granulated foods, such as sugar, salt, spices, dried herbs, homemade seasoning blends, mini candies, popcorn kernels, small grains or pastas (like couscous, orzo, or quinoa), and – surprise, surprise — powdered coffee creamer in a more attractive container. In addition, thanks to its flip-top pour feature, the top would also work for pouring liquids from a mason jar, though be aware the top was designed for powder and may not have a water-tight seal, so test it first. Alternatively, as on Instagram, you could use it as a straw-top lid to sip your favorite beverages in your repurposed mason jar. This would be a very cute party idea with fun beverage offerings (iced coffee creations, mocktails, cocktails, DIY soda bars, etc.) that can be seen through the clear glass. The straw lids also make great splash and spill guards for younger kiddos.
With tons of ways to make great use of a repurposed pour or straw lid for your mason jar, be sure to hang on to those Coffee Mate powdered creamer tops to maximize the functionality and storage potential for your favorite glass containers.