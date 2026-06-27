Use Old Mason Jars To Create The Prettiest Countertop Decor You'll Love
There are seemingly a million ways to transform mason jars into adorable countertop decor. So many, in fact, that you may not have any more mason jars you are willing to take out of your kitchen's stash. Wait until you hear this one, though. Using some paint, ribbon, and faux foliage, crafter and YouTuber She So CraftDee creates sweet and summery arrangements that can add life and a pop of color to any room.
For this project, she utilizes Dollar Tree finds to make cute seasonal decor on a budget. The stars of the show — some leggy, succulent-looking plants and plastic lemons — come from the faux flower aisle. Using wooden skewers to stake the lemons, she creates a fruity bouquet of citrus and greenery that can bring so much elegance and seasonality to your space. The jar itself is painted for an additional burst of color, but it also lends to a much more finished look. A bit of yellow ribbon fastened around the rim ties the fruity display and its container together seamlessly. These can be placed on kitchen or bathroom counters, an entryway table, the coffee table in the sunroom, or even incorporated into your newest summer tablescape idea.
When life gives you faux lemons, transform your mason jars into cute countertop decor
Putting together your table-top, not-so-edible arrangement is simple. The first step is painting your mason jars. She So CraftDee opts for a couple of layers of super pigmented dusty blue and a coat of Mod Podge to seal it. Paired with the sunny yellow of the ribbon tied to the lip, it creates a chic contrast of colors that you might expect to see on the Italian Amalfi Coast. She also stamps some white paint over the raised mason jar label to create a worn, antique sort of look, but you can do without this step if you like a solid block of color. Paint the wooden skewers a shade of green that matches your green filler before pushing them into the ends of the lemons and adding them to the mix.
There are loads of ways you can make this DIY your own, too. Perhaps instead of painting the jars blue, you prefer a sweet powder pink or a rich velvety purple with your lemons. You're not limited to just lemons, either. Nearly any faux fruit you could possibly want for this project is available from sellers on Amazon, like these Caiyjhao plastic oranges. You might use faux oranges with the blue jar, or limes with a deep red jar. Just by creating different complementary color combinations, you can make the piece pop in a whole new way. If you'd like to take the vibe away from summer and into fall, you can try it with faux apples or figs. In the spring, you might switch the apples out for peaches. The world is your faux fruit farm!