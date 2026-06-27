Use Old Mason Jars To Create The Prettiest Countertop Decor You'll Love

Putting together your table-top, not-so-edible arrangement is simple. The first step is painting your mason jars. She So CraftDee opts for a couple of layers of super pigmented dusty blue and a coat of Mod Podge to seal it. Paired with the sunny yellow of the ribbon tied to the lip, it creates a chic contrast of colors that you might expect to see on the Italian Amalfi Coast. She also stamps some white paint over the raised mason jar label to create a worn, antique sort of look, but you can do without this step if you like a solid block of color. Paint the wooden skewers a shade of green that matches your green filler before pushing them into the ends of the lemons and adding them to the mix.

There are loads of ways you can make this DIY your own, too. Perhaps instead of painting the jars blue, you prefer a sweet powder pink or a rich velvety purple with your lemons. You're not limited to just lemons, either. Nearly any faux fruit you could possibly want for this project is available from sellers on Amazon, like these Caiyjhao plastic oranges. You might use faux oranges with the blue jar, or limes with a deep red jar. Just by creating different complementary color combinations, you can make the piece pop in a whole new way. If you'd like to take the vibe away from summer and into fall, you can try it with faux apples or figs. In the spring, you might switch the apples out for peaches. The world is your faux fruit farm!