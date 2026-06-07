Woman Uses Dollar Tree Finds To Create The Cutest Summer Porch Decor On A Budget

Though floridaycreations makes it look effortless, this egg-turned-beehive project requires a number of steps. She started by hot-gluing some rustic braided rope in a spiralized pattern from the bottom to the top of the form, a feat she said took eight bags of Dollar Tree's decorative rope, which costs $1.75 a pop. She then cut three pieces of the same rope and made them into rings — a smaller one, a medium sized one, and another bigger one — before painting them black and hot-gluing them to the respectively sized levels of the hive. Meant to portray the entrances to the hive, the space inside the black rings were also painted black.

She then added some antique wax here and there for extra depth before gluing on bee figurines, an assortment of faux flowers, and a string of fairy lights — which can provide a boho lighting moment that will warm up your space. While she could have stopped right there, she also used hot glue on wax paper to create a dripping effect, making it look as if honey was dripping out of the openings. After it dried, she painted the paper yellow before securing it beneath each black "hole." While the eggs are no longer available on Dollar Store's website, there are some Stacking Pumpkins available, which might also work for this particular project. You may also be able to score some in store, if your nearest location hasn't sold out.