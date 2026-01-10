Transform An Old Mason Jar Into Beautiful Countertop Decor With Vintage Charm

If you're already a crafty DIY-er, you probably have a lot of the necessary supplies at home. To start, gather matte Mod Podge, paint, paintbrushes, and kitchen labels to imitate vintage food jars. You can buy many of these items individually, such as the Waverly Inspirations Matte Truffle Brown Chalk Paint. If you don't already own most of these items, there's a Magicfly 15 Pcs Chalk Furniture Paint Set that comes in a farmhouse color palette. It includes the brushes and several paint options for this project.

The most important piece for this DIY (aside from the mason jar itself) is the label. If you have artistic skill, design the front label yourself. However, those who are less artistically inclined will need to turn to premade labels instead. Amazon doesn't have many options large enough for mason jars, as most of its stickers are designed for small spice jars. Etsy will be your best bet, such as the storefront CloudPetalsCo's Vintage Farmhouse Kitchen Labels: Printable Pantry Jar Decor.

Keep in mind that all the aforementioned items are just the basic necessities for this DIY. You'll also need to gather twine, burlap, and rustic accessories to finish the look. If you don't have any of these items on hand, you can get them for cheap at a local Dollar Tree or other dollar store.