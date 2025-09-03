Don't Throw Out Old Pasta Sauce Jars — Reuse Them As Stylish Decor Instead
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Did you recently wow your family with a crazy-delicious (and simple!) pantry pasta recipe? Don't let your impressive homemaker skills end there, follow your dinner up with this perfect pasta sauce jar DIY! What could have been trash from your meal can now be added to your home decor (sounds weird, but it's cool). Pasta sauce jars contribute to the over 5 million tons of glass packaging waste that ends up in a landfill each year. This super simple DIY gives you an easy way to be a part of the solution and not the problem when it comes to packaging waste. You can easily give your jars a second life by upcycling them into vases for your florals. It'll reduce waste and save you money. Plus, sauce jars are a surprisingly chic decor touch.
We have a quick lowdown on how to reuse your pasta sauce jars for decor pieces around the house. This project can easily be used to create the perfect all-natural centerpiece for each season or as a simple addition to the design in any room. You won't even need any extra materials, just dish soap, which you likely already have on hand.
Making a vase out of a pasta sauce jar only takes two simple steps
Not only is pasta one of the absolute best dinners out there, now it can also boost any room's decor. Turning your sauce jar into a flower vase is really as simple as cleaning the jar and removing any stickers. Though this project takes very minimal effort and no additional cost, it does take some time. It's suggested you let the jar soak for six hours in warm soapy water. After soaking, you should be able to easily and fully remove any labeling. If six hours is just way too long for you to wait for your new flower vase, you can use a product like Goo Gone Original Liquid.
Once your jar is cleaned of any labels, it's now ready to be a vase that's sure to elevate any grocery store bouquet. This project works as is, since most pasta sauce jars will look similar to mason jars and can add a chic and rustic touch to your floral bouquet, but, of course, there is always room for variation. You can add ribbon or twine on the top of the jar, paint the glass, or even decoupage the exterior with your favorite napkin design. Get creative, and be proud of your new flower vases that not only elevate your decor but are also eco-friendly and don't cost an extra dime!