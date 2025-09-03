Don't Throw Out Old Pasta Sauce Jars — Reuse Them As Stylish Decor Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Did you recently wow your family with a crazy-delicious (and simple!) pantry pasta recipe? Don't let your impressive homemaker skills end there, follow your dinner up with this perfect pasta sauce jar DIY! What could have been trash from your meal can now be added to your home decor (sounds weird, but it's cool). Pasta sauce jars contribute to the over 5 million tons of glass packaging waste that ends up in a landfill each year. This super simple DIY gives you an easy way to be a part of the solution and not the problem when it comes to packaging waste. You can easily give your jars a second life by upcycling them into vases for your florals. It'll reduce waste and save you money. Plus, sauce jars are a surprisingly chic decor touch.

We have a quick lowdown on how to reuse your pasta sauce jars for decor pieces around the house. This project can easily be used to create the perfect all-natural centerpiece for each season or as a simple addition to the design in any room. You won't even need any extra materials, just dish soap, which you likely already have on hand.