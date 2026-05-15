Transform Old Mason Jars Into Gorgeous Countertop Storage With Vintage Doilies

There's honestly no such thing as too much storage. And a cute countertop storage piece you can DIY in less time than it takes to make a cup of coffee? Even better. If you have a collection of vintage doilies lying around and don't know what to do with them, this DIY by Donna at YouTube channel CreArtive By Nature is a perfect way to use up that stash, making a stunning addition to place among your decor while also getting that countertop clutter under control. Simply drape a doily over the lid to instantly enhance the jar's look with color, texture, and pattern.

All you will need for this project are a circular doily, a Mason jar with a one-piece lid, a hot glue gun, and jute twine. No doilies at home? Perhaps it's time to hit up your local thrift store to start a collection of these vintage finds. Because of its simplicity, this clever idea for repurposing a vintage doily and Mason jar offers a lot of room for customization to add a touch of personality, so consider picking up some decorating supplies while you're thrifting your doilies. Or, you could keep it as is and enjoy a beautiful craft that comes together with very little time or headache.

These cute jars are a great craft storage idea to inspire you to create and stay organized. They could also be used in the kitchen or pantry for food storage or the bathroom for bath salts, small bars of soap, cotton balls, or swabs. In the video, Donna uses the Mason jar to store wooden beads, but you can use yours for just about anything that fits.