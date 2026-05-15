Transform Old Mason Jars Into Gorgeous Countertop Storage With Vintage Doilies
There's honestly no such thing as too much storage. And a cute countertop storage piece you can DIY in less time than it takes to make a cup of coffee? Even better. If you have a collection of vintage doilies lying around and don't know what to do with them, this DIY by Donna at YouTube channel CreArtive By Nature is a perfect way to use up that stash, making a stunning addition to place among your decor while also getting that countertop clutter under control. Simply drape a doily over the lid to instantly enhance the jar's look with color, texture, and pattern.
All you will need for this project are a circular doily, a Mason jar with a one-piece lid, a hot glue gun, and jute twine. No doilies at home? Perhaps it's time to hit up your local thrift store to start a collection of these vintage finds. Because of its simplicity, this clever idea for repurposing a vintage doily and Mason jar offers a lot of room for customization to add a touch of personality, so consider picking up some decorating supplies while you're thrifting your doilies. Or, you could keep it as is and enjoy a beautiful craft that comes together with very little time or headache.
These cute jars are a great craft storage idea to inspire you to create and stay organized. They could also be used in the kitchen or pantry for food storage or the bathroom for bath salts, small bars of soap, cotton balls, or swabs. In the video, Donna uses the Mason jar to store wooden beads, but you can use yours for just about anything that fits.
Upgrade and customize an old Mason jar with a vintage doily
To get started, center a doily on top of the jar lid, and use hot glue to secure it. Place a dot of glue in the center of the lid, and press the center of the doily on top of it. Once it's dry, lift the edges of your doily so you can apply hot glue to the lid in sections. Press down the doily until it's firmly secured all the way to the edge. Use jute twine to tie your doily down firmly around the rim, leaving the edges of the doily free to gather around the top of your Mason jar like a delicate vintage skirt. Tie off your twine with a simple knot or bow, and take a step back to enjoy your handiwork!
Beyond these basic steps, there's a ton of potential for fun customizations. Dye the doily your favorite color with fabric dye or acrylic paint mixed in water, or swap out the clear Mason jar for a jar with tinted glass. Mason jars come in tons of beautiful colors, from lilac and rose to amber and jade green. You could also turn the Mason jar into an eye-catching countertop decor piece by using a mixture of Elmer's glue and food coloring to create the look of frosted glass. Other ways to add a bit of unexpected color include spray painting the Mason jar lid so the color can peek through the doily or using a different material to wrap around the rim. Velvet or satin ribbon, for example, would be an elegant upgrade, while baker's twine or even yarn could add a playful touch.