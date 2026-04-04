Repurpose An Ordinary Mason Jar Into An Eye-Catching Countertop Decor Piece

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Mason jar storage hacks are handy for organizing all sorts of things around the kitchen and beyond. The jars themselves, though, may seem a little too boring to leave on display if they're just your basic clear variety used for canning. There's no need to run out and search for vintage blue-tinted Ball mason jarsif you're looking for that extra pop of color. You can concoct a similar jar colorant with a mixture of two things you probably already have: food coloring and basic white glue such as Elmer's School Glue. When mixed together and spread over the outside of a clear jar, it dries to give the glass a somewhat frosted, translucent look similar to beach glass.

Since the coating is made from a thin layer of glue, it will not be waterproof and can still be scratched or scraped, so keep your finished jar dry and handle with care to avoid scuffs. Even though school glue is non-toxic, it's best to use your tinted mason jars for non-beverage or food purposes, such as storing cotton swabs or makeup brushes in the bathroom, or as a vessel to hold wooden spoons and spatulas in the kitchen. Either way, they're sure to add visual interest to any countertop.