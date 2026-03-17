Get Your Kitchen Organized Fast With These Genius Mason Jar Hacks

Mason jars are great, just like any container that can easily be matched to its lid. It's the standardized lid sizes and everything they enable that make Mason jars special. Sure, the jars do all the holding, but lots of things will hold stuff, possibly even the floor if you had nothing else. But what the floor can't do is become a shaker top or a chalkboard or a dispenser or ... well, you get the idea.

Of course, there are many different Mason jar types. Some sport standard two-piece canning lids, others have plastic tops, and then there are those with vented lids for fermenting. They're all useful and interesting, but it's generally the two-piece lids that bring the most storage potential to your pantry and countertops and make it easier to organize your kitchen cabinets.

Consider the kitchen hacks you might already know, like that trick where you screw a jar lid to the underside of a shelf, put spices or whatever in the jar, and screw it into the lid, making hanging storage for your seemingly endless supply of spices (or whatever). But also consider: With a two-piece lid, you can screw the discs onto the jar, thereby keeping your Cricut vinyl "Spices Or Whatever" labels facing uniformly outward. Then, there are the many ways you could replace the lid's metal disc for practical purposes, whether you swap the top for a label to make items easier to find or add useful features like a piece of strike paper to light matches stored in the jar. It's all enabled by the two-piece lids that have a separate threaded ring.