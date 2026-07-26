Forget Asphalt Driveways: 5 Alternatives That Are No-Brainers For Durability And Style

There's a lot to love about asphalt. Apart from being one of the cheaper ways to pave your driveway, asphalt is a flexible product that can be shaped to almost any driveway design and withstand minor ground movement. However, asphalt does have its drawbacks. While it averages a 15- to 30-year lifespan, asphalt can be damaged by water infiltration, UV rays, chemical spills, freeze-thaw cycles, and high heat. It's also not the most stylish material in the world. Sure, fresh asphalt looks sharp for a little while, but it will soon fade. So, why not forget asphalt and think about some alternatives that are more stylish and durable?

The alternative you choose will depend greatly on how much you want to spend and how durable a product you want. Cobblestones and bricks are beautiful, traditional products that can last 100 years, but you're going to pay for it upfront. Exposed aggregate concrete gives you all the strength benefits of regular concrete, but with a more decorative finish. Permeable pavers, meanwhile, are excellent at draining rainwater and have a lower environmental footprint. Gravel too is impressively durable, and can essentially last forever with occasional refreshments.

These materials look the part too. Whether you want a highly decorative surface or something with a little more texture than asphalt, these materials are all worthwhile alternatives that will give you an attractive and long-lasting driveway.