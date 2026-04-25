The Cheapest Driveway Material Is Also The Easiest To Install

It's not often that people think of the cost of building a driveway. They tend to be there, and then you drive on them. But if you are replacing an old, ruined driveway or putting one in as you build a new house, the costs become real. Two things drive the cost of a new driveway: the value of the material and the expense of having it installed. In both categories, a gravel driveway is the clear winner. In truth, it's not even close. The next cheapest type (measured by dollars per square foot) is poured solid concrete driveways, which are at least twice as expensive. As the materials get more specialized and fancier — from asphalt to bricks and pavers, etc. — the price increases in multiples.

Every type of driveway material has its pros and cons. Brick driveways are elegant and long-lasting; cement pavers offer interesting designs and color options; asphalt is durable, with its dark color absorbing solar energy, freeing it from ice and snow when the sun shines. But does that mean gravel driveways are an undesirable second-rate option among driveway denominations? Not at all. Gravel driveways are ultra-practical, extremely durable, and have a long-respected history. Many of the stately old houses of Europe and England have long and lovely gravel driveways that are generations old. Gravel driveways can be both attractive and inexpensive.