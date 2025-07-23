4 Tricks To Get Rid Of Weeds Growing In Gravel Using Items You Already Own

Gravel for walking paths and driveways is among the most practical, beautiful, and time-tested materials ever found. Exceedingly durable and ecologically sound, gravel excels in every way. There is only one frustrating downside: Weeds will eventually start to grow in any gravel installation. Because gravel is basically just an aggregate of rocks, it does not necessarily support weed growth. But, when dust and dirt get blown into the gravel along with weed seeds the sprouting begins. Many are looking for foolproof ways to get rid of weeds in gravel, so here are four tricks and tactics to get rid those weeds and help limit their further growth, all with stuff you already own.

The first and most obvious technique is pulling the weeds by hand. Some might think this as ineffective, but pulling weeds out by the root will keep them from re-growing. Many people also find the task relaxing and enjoy being outdoors. Wet the area to make pulling the weeds easier. Get to them early, as they are just sprouting. Attacking them early is important for all of the tricks being presented here, making them the most effective they can be.