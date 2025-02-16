The 5 Best Ways To Keep Pesky Weeds From Growing In Gravel

Whether you have already installed gravel or are planning a new gravel-based project in your outdoor space, your first consideration is the number of stones you are using. Too thin of a gravel layer may not be enough to keep weeds at bay. Not only is a thicker layer of gravel ideal to help discourage initial growth, but once weeds do pop up, they won't be able to spread as easily through open crevices in the layer of stone.

Ideally, you'll want to add enough gravel to fill 2 to 4 inches of depth to the given space, whether you're using the stones for a walkway, garden bed, patio, or driveway. Evenness of the gravel is important to ensure weed control and stability. Also, as a rule of thumb, you should consider adding a new layer of gravel every few years to help keep weeds at bay. It's best to add in fresh gravel before winter to prevent weeds that may quickly materialize in early spring.

You'll need to occasionally rake the gravel to help keep the stones looking fresh while also discouraging any possible weeds from taking root underneath. Finally, you'll want to add in new gravel or move the rocks around to fill in any holes that pop up on a gravel driveway throughout the year.