The 5 Best Ways To Keep Pesky Weeds From Growing In Gravel
Landscape gravel is one of the easiest and most affordable ways you can change the design of your yard or garden. Whether you are landscaping with gravel or are looking to create a new walkway or driveway, these stones are durable and long-lasting. They are also available in a variety of sizes and colors that can create an aesthetic appeal to your outdoor spaces. As a bonus, gravel is also considered a natural weed deterrent.
While gravel can indeed help control weeds, it's important to know that simply adding these stones into the ground won't control these pesky plants alone. Weeds are still a potential issue that can plague gravel-based areas in your yard and can quickly become problematic. This can lead to unsightly sprouts of growth in plant beds, along walkways, or in the middle of your driveway. Before you get to this point and have to spend a day pulling weeds out by hand or using commercial herbicides, you can put measures in place to help prevent weeds from growing in gravel with a little planning ahead.
Consider creating a thicker layer of gravel
Whether you have already installed gravel or are planning a new gravel-based project in your outdoor space, your first consideration is the number of stones you are using. Too thin of a gravel layer may not be enough to keep weeds at bay. Not only is a thicker layer of gravel ideal to help discourage initial growth, but once weeds do pop up, they won't be able to spread as easily through open crevices in the layer of stone.
Ideally, you'll want to add enough gravel to fill 2 to 4 inches of depth to the given space, whether you're using the stones for a walkway, garden bed, patio, or driveway. Evenness of the gravel is important to ensure weed control and stability. Also, as a rule of thumb, you should consider adding a new layer of gravel every few years to help keep weeds at bay. It's best to add in fresh gravel before winter to prevent weeds that may quickly materialize in early spring.
You'll need to occasionally rake the gravel to help keep the stones looking fresh while also discouraging any possible weeds from taking root underneath. Finally, you'll want to add in new gravel or move the rocks around to fill in any holes that pop up on a gravel driveway throughout the year.
Landscape fabric can add an extra barrier
To control weeds and offer better support for smaller gravel-filled areas, such as a walkway, you might consider laying down landscape fabric. Before you get started, it's important to understand the pros and cons of landscape fabric. While not 100% foolproof, adding landscape fabric creates an additional barrier between the rocks and soil that may assist in minimizing weed growth. As a bonus, you may also be able to use less gravel and save some money. Overall, this weed-controlling measure is suitable for gravel, but it is not the best for garden beds with plants because it will decompose over time and potentially pose negative effects on soil health. If you're looking to prevent weeds in a gravel-only area, however, landscape fabric may be a viable option.
The key to the efficacy of landscape fabric is to make sure it is set in place before you lay down new gravel. You'll also want to check manufacturing labels to see the fabric's advertised lifespan. Depending on the brand, some landscape fabric lasts just five years, while others may stay intact for much longer. Also, nonwoven landscape fabric is the most common choice for gravel, unless you need to stabilize the ground underneath it. In the latter case, a woven-style fabric may be used, but you must also arrange gravel so that water can drain on the sides instead of pooling in the center.
Support gravel-based walkways with a layer of sand
Even if you use landscape fabric for weed control before laying down new gravel, the ground should be as stable and even as possible while promoting better drainage. This is where adding sand or a layer of fine, crushed stone can help. Not only does sand can minimize weed growth in gravel, but it can also provide evenness and stability. Its erosion prevention can also help stop gravel from sinking into the underlying soil over time. This method is thought to work especially well for walkways made with smaller pea gravel, but perhaps not so much for more heavily trafficked spaces like driveways.
Your first step is to dig a small trench where you plan on laying down the sand and subsequent gravel. To make sure you have enough room for both substances, experts recommend digging out an even, 6-inch layer. Install landscape fabric before adding sand, if you've chosen to go this route. Once you're ready to add sand, make sure you add about 3 inches' worth, and then dampen the layer with a garden hose. Use a gravel or landscaping rake so that the sand is thick and compacted well before adding an even, 3-inch layer of pea gravel on top. As the final touch, continue raking to fix any uneven ground.
Use vinegar on an occasional basis only
It seems like vinegar cleaning hacks are everywhere now, and gardeners and landscapers have also started experimenting with this common kitchen staple. Some of the benefits of this acidic product might even apply to your yard as alternatives to commercial herbicides. In fact, it's thought that vinegar could possibly work as a natural way to help prevent weeds, or to kill ones that have just sprouted. This is all thanks to its key ingredient of acetic acid, which quickly breaks down any possible foliage on contact. Vinegar may be particularly useful in gravel because there is no danger of the acid harming grass or plants.
Despite the potential weed control benefits, vinegar is best for occasional use only, and experts believe the method works best on smaller weeds that have just sprouted. As a rule of thumb, you should use vinegar for weed management in gravel every two weeks at the most. For best results, you will also want to wait at least 24 hours after any rainfall so that the liquid will stick more effectively. Also, despite its "natural" qualities, keep in mind that vinegar still has the potential to cause eye and skin irritation, so you should wear gloves and goggles during use.
When to consider commercial herbicides
Ideally, it's best to prevent weeds in gravel before they develop so you do not have to resort to chemicals. If weeds have quickly overtaken your gravel, though, you may need the help of commercial herbicides. Weed killers are typically used as last resorts because of their potential dangers to other plant life, as well as humans and animals. However, when they are used as directed, commercial herbicides can be important tools you can use against gravel weeds, and followed up with preventive measures throughout the year.
First, it's important to select the right type of commercial herbicide. Weeds that are already growing in your gravel can be treated with post-emergent herbicides. You can think of these products as emergency weed-control method, as they treat existing weed problems only.
If you continue to have weed problems in gravel despite other preventive methods, you might consider applying a pre-emergent herbicide every three months. This works particularly well in graveled areas without any nearby plants. Use protective gloves and eye wear before using any type of herbicide in gravel, and follow all product instructions carefully to keep yourself, your family, and pets safe.