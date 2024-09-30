Here's Why Vinegar Cleaning Hacks Are Everywhere Now (& A Few You Should Try)

What other liquid can come close to touching the versatility of vinegar? It is used for cleaning, disinfecting, polishing, descaling, degreasing, repelling insects, absorbing odors, and even killing weeds. It can also be used in multiple ways as a cooking ingredient for flavoring, fermenting, and preserving.

It must be really expensive, you say? Nope! Then it must be incredibly bad for the environment. Nope again! It's not only affordable, but it's nontoxic and all natural. Almost everyone has a bottle of vinegar sitting around their home.

You've probably seen multiple cleaning hacks about vinegar's beguiling properties as people look for more eco-friendly ways to say goodbye to traditional, chemical-filled multi-purpose cleaners. No wonder it's everywhere now. Some hacks, like cleaning scissors or paintbrushes, are ones worthy of trying.

This seemingly miraculous liquid comes from the French words "vin aigre" for "sour wine" and is produced by a double-fermentation process. It was introduced around 2000 B.C., making it one of the original fermented products. White vinegar is made up of acetic acid and water, with an acidity of about 5% and a pH of about 2.5, meaning it's highly acidic. Enough so that it can dissolve baked-on stains and other pesky issues like limescale, but not so acidic that it will eat through most surfaces or fabrics. A few exceptions where vinegar might not be the answer are surfaces such as some tiles, stones, and rubber seals on appliances, so it's best to be careful and consider alternatives.